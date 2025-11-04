OpenAI Faces Copyright Violation Risk For Sora 2 Training On Studio Ghibli, Japanese Artwork

A group supported by Studio Ghibli has called on OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, to halt the incorporation of Japanese artwork in the training of its Sora 2 AI model.

The Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) submitted a letter to OpenAI on Oct. 28, expressing worries regarding the firm’s video-generation tool, Sora 2 (available at sora.chatgpt.com), which debuted on Sept. 30.

The prominent Japanese trade body, which includes major publishers and Studio Ghibli among its members, has officially requested that OpenAI discontinue the use of Japanese copyrighted materials in training its AI systems. This plea was issued last week.

In the past, AI-generated images in the style of Studio Ghibli, produced via OpenAI’s ChatGPT, have gained popularity online for replicating the renowned studio’s distinctive aesthetic. Yet, Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli and a vocal opponent of AI in art, has stated that these pictures contradict the principles of true artistry.