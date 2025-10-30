OpenAI Eyes Record-Breaking $1 Trillion IPO To Fund AGI Infrastructure: Reuters

OpenAI, the world's leading artificial intelligence company, is laying the initial groundwork for an Initial Public Offering or an IPO that could value the ChatGPT maker at up to $1 trillion. This will be making it one of the largest public debuts of all time, according to a report from Reuters.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, the report indicates a new urgency within the company to tap public markets following a complex corporate restructuring. The ambitious valuation, which is a massive jump from its recent $500 billion valuation in an employee share sale, reflects the intense market appetite and the staggering capital needs of the AI giant.

Sources suggest that OpenAI is considering filing with US securities regulators as soon as the second half of 2026. While Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has reportedly told associates the company is aiming for a 2027 listing, some advisors believe the timing could be pushed up to late 2026, depending on market conditions and business growth.

In preliminary discussions, the company has looked at raising a minimum of $60 billion in the public offering. This immense capital infusion is essential to fuel chief executive officer Sam Altman’s ambitious plans to invest potentially trillions of dollars into global AI infrastructure, including the necessary computing power and data centers to achieve general artificial intelligence.

The move to go public follows a critical corporate overhaul that streamlined its structure and reduced its reliance on its major backer, Microsoft, which currently holds about a 27% stake in the company. The transition clears the path for a more traditional path to capital raising and for using public stock for larger acquisitions. The company's annualized revenue run rate is expected to reach about $20 billion by year-end, but as it aggressively scales its operations, losses are also reportedly mounting.

Despite the preparations, an OpenAI spokesperson offered a cautious note to Reuters, “An IPO is not our focus, so we could not possibly have set a date,” adding that the company is instead focused on “building a durable business and advancing our mission so everyone benefits from AGI.”