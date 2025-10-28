Over 1 Million Weekly ChatGPT Chats Show Signs Of Suicidal Thoughts: OpenAI Data

Moreover, the AI chatbot is said to have a weekly interaction with some 560,000 individuals who exhibit symptoms of mania or psychosis, and a similar number of users show "increased emotional attachment to ChatGPT".

OpenAI suggests that such ChatGPT conversations are "extremely rare" and hence difficult to quantify. Nevertheless, the company estimated that hundreds of thousands of people are affected by these issues every week.

The firm said on Monday that it had collaborated with professionals from all over the world to upgrade the chatbot so that it would be more capable of recognising mental distress cues and providing in-person resource information to the users.

In its blog post, OpenAI claimed that its most recent GPT-5 is safer for users and less prone to unwanted behaviours, as evidenced by the model evaluation comprising more than 1,000 chats about suicide and self-harm, in which the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our new automated evaluations score the new GPT‑5 model at 91% compliant with our desired behaviours, compared to 77% for the previous GPT‑5 model,” the firm's site reads.

OpenAI claims that it consulted more than 170 mental health professionals from its Global Physician Network of healthcare for its latest work on ChatGPT. These healthcare professionals observed that ChatGPT "is more appropriate and consistent in its responses than its earlier versions".