OpenAI Completes Shift To Becoming For-Profit: What Does This Mean?

OpenAI is giving its long-time backer Microsoft Corp. a 27% ownership stake as part of a restructuring plan that took nearly a year to negotiate, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

This move removes a major uncertainty for both companies and clears the path for the ChatGPT maker to become a for-profit business.

The partnership, which began in 2019 when OpenAI was a non-profit, has been revised. Under the new terms, Microsoft’s rights to OpenAI’s AI models are extended through 2032.

The new arrangement allows Microsoft to pursue artificial general intelligence (AGI) AI.

The announcement immediately impacted Microsoft's valuation, helping its market cap cross the $4 trillion mark for the second time.