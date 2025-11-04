OpenAI Clarifies ChatGPT Policy: No Change In Legal Or Medical Advice Rules

OpenAI has confirmed that ChatGPT’s behavior remains unchanged following widespread social media claims that the chatbot would no longer provide legal or medical guidance. The confusion stemmed from a recent update to OpenAI’s usage policy on October 29, which consolidated existing rules into a unified framework.

On Oct 29, Open AI in a blog post wrote, “We aim for our tools to be used safely and responsibly, while maximizing your control over how you use them”

It further added that, “We work to make our models safer and more useful, by training them to refuse harmful instructions and reduce their tendency to produce harmful content.”

Karan Singhal, OpenAI’s head of health AI, wrote on X that the claims about updates are, “Not true. Despite speculation, this is not a new change to our terms. Model behavior remains unchanged. ChatGPT has never been a substitute for professional advice, but it will continue to be a great resource to help people understand legal and health information

As per The Verge Singhal replyed to a now-deleted post from the betting platform Kalshi that had claimed “JUST IN: ChatGPT will no longer provide health or legal advice.”

The new policy update came Oct 29. It listed that OpenAI follows applicable laws—for example, do not: