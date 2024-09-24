OpenAI Chief Sam Altman Expects Superintelligence Soon As 'Deep Learning Worked'

In his essay, the OpenAI CEO suggests that superintelligence will be possible in 'a few thousand days' though he admits that it may take longer. For context, a few thousand days is as little as three years.

Superintelligence is a concept that suggests that machine intelligence might one day surpass humanity, though how soon that will happen is hotly debated among experts in the field of AI.

Throughout his essay, Altman makes allusions to prosperity, explaining that humanity built increasingly capable AI because "deep learning worked, got predictably better with scale, and we dedicated increasing resources to it."

He admits that while there are several details still left to "figure out" he's confident that the remaining problems will be solved.