OpenAI Bans China-Linked ChatGPT Accounts Over Suspected Surveillance Misuse

OpenAI has banned several ChatGPT accounts suspected of having links to Chinese government entities after users attempted to use the AI tool to plan social media surveillance. According to OpenAI’s latest public threat report, some individuals asked the chatbot to outline social media “listening” tools and other monitoring mechanisms, which violated the company’s national security policy, reported Reuters.

One banned account had reportedly requested ChatGPT’s help to design promotional materials and project plans for an AI-powered social media listening tool intended for a government client.

The tool was described in OpenAI’s report as a “social media ‘probe’ that could allegedly scan Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube for what the user described as extremist speech, and ethnic, religious, and political content,” the report added.

Another account, suspected of having government ties, used ChatGPT “to help write a proposal for what they described as a High-Risk Uyghur-Related Inflow Warning Model.” This proposed system would analyse transport bookings and cross-reference them with police records to provide early warnings of travel movements by the Uyghur community, according to OpenAI.