OpenAI AgentKit: How To Create AI Agents Using Agent Builder

OpenAI recently announced via a blog post, an 'Agent Builder' which can help users build their own 'AI agents' that will automate various kinds of workflows. This agent builder may be a notable asset to users in a professional environment who can enlist its services to execute a set of digital tasks in the order they are intended, without having to program a software to do it.

Agent Builder is one of the three major AI features included in OpenAI's AgentKit which is meant to help users design agents for workflows and embedding agentic user interfaces in the workplace.

The second noteworthy feature is 'Connector Registry' for admins to monitor and manage the various data and tools connected across Open AI's products. 'Chatkit' is also a primary feature which facilitates the embedding of customisable chat-based agent experiences.

The AI giant also released a video on YouTube explaining how one can use the Agent Builder effectively: