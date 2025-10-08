OpenAI AgentKit: How To Create AI Agents Using Agent Builder
Agent Builder can help users build their own 'AI agents' that will automate various kinds of workflows.
OpenAI recently announced via a blog post, an 'Agent Builder' which can help users build their own 'AI agents' that will automate various kinds of workflows. This agent builder may be a notable asset to users in a professional environment who can enlist its services to execute a set of digital tasks in the order they are intended, without having to program a software to do it.
Agent Builder is one of the three major AI features included in OpenAI's AgentKit which is meant to help users design agents for workflows and embedding agentic user interfaces in the workplace.
The second noteworthy feature is 'Connector Registry' for admins to monitor and manage the various data and tools connected across Open AI's products. 'Chatkit' is also a primary feature which facilitates the embedding of customisable chat-based agent experiences.
The AI giant also released a video on YouTube explaining how one can use the Agent Builder effectively:
Using Agent Builder To Create AI Agents
How It Works
Users can start from pre-set templates and drag and place nodes (digital building blocks) which describe each step in the workflow, OpenAI said. They can then include typed inputs, outputs and preview runs via live data.
When finished with their designed workflows, users can use ChatKit, or download the Software Development Kit code to run it on their own.
How To Design Workflows
A workflow is a mix of agents and tools which contains all the instructions on how tasks are to be handled or chats are coordinated.
Users can click on nodes to compose its inputs and outputs and then arrange them in the intended order. They can check the data flow between steps and ensure that each one is getting the information it needs. Once complete, users can preview the workflow, attach sample files and see how each node gets executed.
Agent Builder also autosaves the user's work. They can then publish it once satisfied and use it wherever required. They can also assess the workflow's performance by running "trace graders" which will evaluate its effectiveness.
OpenAI warned about risks such as prompt injection and data leakage and made a blog post on how to manage safety when designing these agents.