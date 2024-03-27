Only 3% Organisations Have ‘Mature’ Level Of Readiness For Today's Cybersecurity Risks: Cisco

Only 3% of organisations across the globe have the ‘Mature’ level of readiness for modern cybersecurity risks, with two-thirds of organisations falling into the 'Beginner' or 'Formative' stages of readiness, according to Cisco’s 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index.

The index showed that readiness has reduced significantly from one year ago, when 15% of companies were ranked 'Mature'.

Companies today continue to be targeted with a variety of techniques, ranging from phishing and ransomware to supply chain and social engineering attacks. While organisations are building defences against such attacks, they are struggling and slowed down by their complex security postures that have multiple point solutions, the report noted.

These challenges are compounded in distributed working environments where data can be spread across services, devices, applications and users. However, 80% of companies still feel moderately to very confident in their ability to defend against a cyberattack with their current infrastructure.

This disparity between confidence and readiness indicates that companies may have misplaced confidence in their ability to navigate the threat landscape and may not be properly assessing the true scale of challenges.

The index assessed the readiness of companies on five pillars: identity intelligence, network resilience, machine trustworthiness, cloud reinforcement and AI-fortified. It was based on a survey of more than 8,000 private sector security and business leaders. Companies were classified into four stages of increasing readiness: Beginner, Formative, Progressive and Mature.

“We cannot underestimate the threat posed by our own overconfidence,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, security and collaboration, Cisco. “Today’s organisations need to prioritise investments in integrated platforms and lean into AI in order to operate at machine scale and finally tip the scales in the favour of defenders.”

Key Insights

Below are some key findings from the index: