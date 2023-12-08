Only 12% Of I&O Leaders Exceed CIO Performance Expectations: Gartner

In the face of continued economic headwinds, only 12% of infrastructure and operations leaders rated their function’s performance as exceeding CIO expectations, according to a survey by research and consulting firm Gartner.

The survey was conducted among 122 I&O leaders from enterprises in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific whose growth was impacted by external threats in 2022 and 2023.

“I&O leaders must support senior leadership by proactively contributing to their organisation’s ability to navigate economic uncertainty,” said Cameron Haight, VP analyst at Gartner. “Their destinies are interlinked, as a failure by the business to execute the proper strategy will have repercussions across the organisation,” Haight added.

Cybersecurity risks (48%) was cited by I&O leaders as the most frequent threat impacting enterprise growth in 2023. Supply chain disruptions (45%) and talent and skills shortages (43%) were listed as the second and third most important external threats likely to impact growth, followed by inflationary pressures (40%).

While seeking to overcome these threats, I&O leaders are being asked to meet organisational expectations with funding that barely keeps pace with inflation. In 2023, 41% of I&O leaders’ budgets increased but stayed steady relative to inflation, while 37% of budgets were either cut or stayed steady but declined in real terms due to inflation. Only 27% of I&O leaders’ budgets increased and grew relative to inflation.

“While it remains to be seen what 2024 budgets will look like, the lack of real funding growth observed to date could cause projects to be deferred into next year, causing a cascading appropriations challenge,” said Haight.

Actions For I&O Leaders To Navigate Economic Headwinds

Gartner identified three actions that successful I&O organisations were adopting to counteract the forces of economic uncertainty. I&O leaders that leveraged these practices were three times more likely to help their enterprises better navigate a turbulent economy, Gartner said.