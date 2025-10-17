OnePlus Unveils OxygenOS 16: Check Features, Compatible Devices And Other Key Details

OnePlus on Thursday launched its latest operating system for smartphones, OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, which is set to roll out in November. Packed with AI-powered features and smoother performance, OxygenOS 16 aims to empower users with authenticity and innovation.

“Built on advanced AI capabilities, OxygenOS 16 is designed to make your smartphone faster, smoother, and more intuitive than ever. With effortless multitasking and intelligent performance optimisation, it adapts to how you use your device, ensuring every interaction feels seamless,” OnePlus announced during the launch event.

While the new update may not look very different from its predecessor, it brings meaningful upgrades across design, performance, apps and connectivity. Some key features include parallel processing for UI animations, new AI functionality and improved interconnectivity with other platforms.