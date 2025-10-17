OnePlus Unveils OxygenOS 16: Check Features, Compatible Devices And Other Key Details
While the new update may not look very different from its predecessor, it brings meaningful upgrades across design, performance, apps and connectivity.
OnePlus on Thursday launched its latest operating system for smartphones, OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, which is set to roll out in November. Packed with AI-powered features and smoother performance, OxygenOS 16 aims to empower users with authenticity and innovation.
“Built on advanced AI capabilities, OxygenOS 16 is designed to make your smartphone faster, smoother, and more intuitive than ever. With effortless multitasking and intelligent performance optimisation, it adapts to how you use your device, ensuring every interaction feels seamless,” OnePlus announced during the launch event.
While the new update may not look very different from its predecessor, it brings meaningful upgrades across design, performance, apps and connectivity. Some key features include parallel processing for UI animations, new AI functionality and improved interconnectivity with other platforms.
Design And Interface:
On the design front, OxygenOS 16 maintains the clean aesthetic of OxygenOS 15 but introduces subtle improvements. A few system app icons, such as Clock, Camera and Settings, have been refreshed by OnePlus for enhanced appeal and contribute to a more polished experience.
The overall app experience remains familiar but more flexible, GSMArena reported in its hands-on review of the latest OS for OnePlus phones. A revamped app drawer allows users to toggle between a standard all-app view and an iOS-style categorised layout. The search bar has been relocated to the bottom for improved accessibility. OnePlus has introduced the addition of a Compass app and the replacement of the old Games app with a new Game Assistant.
OnePlus also continues to focus on cross-platform connectivity. The updated Device Connect menu centralises features like remote control of tablets and PCs. In the latest update, animations get a technical boost. Building on OxygenOS 15’s parallel processing model, OnePlus has introduced smoother animations on OxygenOS 16. This is expected to contribute to a more responsive and fluid UI.
Enhanced AI Features
While not entirely new, some OnePlus AI features, like Mind Space, have evolved in the latest version. It was first introduced with OxygenOS 15 and the OnePlus 13s. Originally a smart screenshot tool, Mind Space now integrates with Google Gemini. This allows the assistant to parse images, translate text and generate content like travel itineraries from voice notes.
It can be activated via the Plus Key on supported devices and is aimed at transforming into a tool for organising and interacting with information.
OxygenOS 16 also introduces three AI camera features: AI Scan for capturing documents at any angle, AI Portrait Glow for enhancing faces in low light and AI Perfect Shot, which swaps awkward expressions or closed eyes.
Compatible Devices
The latest OS is compatible with these OnePlus smartphone models:
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 13s
OnePlus Open
OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 11R 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
OnePlus Nord CE5
OnePlus Nord CE4
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G
OnePlus Pad 3
OnePlus Pad 2
OnePlus Pad
OnePlus Pad Lite