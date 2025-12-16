OnePlus Turbo Range Confirmed, Gaming-Focused Series To Be Launched With ‘Strongest Battery’ In The Segment

OnePlus has officially unveiled plans for its Turbo series, putting an end to months of speculation. Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, said that the company is going to launch the new series soon.

Contrary to reports claiming that the Turbo would debut as a single handset, the top executive said it will span multiple models. Previous reports have also pointed to a potential India launch within two months.

Louis said in a Weibo post that the Turbo range was formally confirmed during the company’s 12th anniversary celebrations on Sunday. While he stopped short of sharing technical details, Louis claimed the series would deliver the “strongest battery life in its class” and "frighteningly strong" performance.

He said that the Turbo lineup will be built on the same “performance genes” as OnePlus’ flagship offerings, raising the possibility of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 8 Elite Gen 5 chip making its way into the series.

He also confirmed that the range will have a clear focus on gaming. Further details, including pricing and positioning within OnePlus’ existing range of devices, were not disclosed.

“The arrival of the new OnePlus Turbo is bound to become a product with ‘frighteningly strong’ performance, battery life and gaming experience in its segment!” he added.