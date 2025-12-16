OnePlus Turbo Range Confirmed, Gaming-Focused Series To Be Launched With ‘Strongest Battery’ In The Segment
The device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
OnePlus has officially unveiled plans for its Turbo series, putting an end to months of speculation. Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, said that the company is going to launch the new series soon.
Contrary to reports claiming that the Turbo would debut as a single handset, the top executive said it will span multiple models. Previous reports have also pointed to a potential India launch within two months.
Louis said in a Weibo post that the Turbo range was formally confirmed during the company’s 12th anniversary celebrations on Sunday. While he stopped short of sharing technical details, Louis claimed the series would deliver the “strongest battery life in its class” and "frighteningly strong" performance.
He said that the Turbo lineup will be built on the same “performance genes” as OnePlus’ flagship offerings, raising the possibility of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 8 Elite Gen 5 chip making its way into the series.
He also confirmed that the range will have a clear focus on gaming. Further details, including pricing and positioning within OnePlus’ existing range of devices, were not disclosed.
“The arrival of the new OnePlus Turbo is bound to become a product with ‘frighteningly strong’ performance, battery life and gaming experience in its segment!” he added.
Earlier reports had suggested that OnePlus was preparing to introduce a device known as the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo in the Chinese market. The handset was widely believed to be the same Turbo-branded phone that had been the subject of recent speculation.
However, Louis’ post makes it clear that the Turbo series will be positioned as a broader lineup rather than a standalone phone. As per a Gadget360 report, earlier reports suggested the smartphone maker was planning to launch a new device called OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo in China. However, it’s now speculated that the purported smartphone will not be a part of the Ace 6 and Ace 6T, the report added.
The inaugural OnePlus Turbo smartphone could sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen delivering 1.5K resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate, according to a GSMArena report. The handset is likely to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC and an 8,000 mAh battery supporting 100 W wired charging. On the camera front, a 50 MP primary shooter and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor are expected.