OnePlus Pad Go 2 Comes With Bigger 12.1-Inch Display, 10,050mAh Battery — Price In India, Specs, Features
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 was launched in India alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone. This Android tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and features a large 12.1-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Here’s an up-close look at OnePlus Pad Go 2 price in India, specs, and features.
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specs And Features
Display: The OnePlus Pad Go 2 sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD panel (larger than its predecessor's) with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits, along with Dolby Vision support. It maintains a 7:5 aspect ratio for a book-like experience and achieves an 88.5% screen-to-body ratio.
Camera: The device features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
Battery And Charging: A massive 10,050mAh battery powers the Pad Go 2, supporting 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging.
Chipset And OS: Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, the Pad Go 2 comes with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
Dimensions: The OnePlus Pad Go 2 measures 266.01 x 192.77 x 6.83 mm. The Wi-Fi variant weighs 597 gm, while the 5G model weighs slightly more at 599 gm.
Other Features: The device includes AI-enhanced features such as AI Recorder, AI Writer, and AI Reflection Eraser, along with face unlock. It comes with support for OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, sold separately. Connectivity features include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Price In India
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts at Rs 26,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only). The 8GB + 256GB Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 8GB + 256GB storage version with 5G connectivity costs Rs 32,999.
As part of an introductory promotion, OnePlus offers a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount and an additional Rs 1,000 limited-time discount, effectively reducing the starting price to Rs 23,999.