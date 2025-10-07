OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Launching On Oct. 16 In India — Check Full List Of Phones Getting Update
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 is expected to pack a new set of AI features.
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update is coming to India in October, and many of OnePlus’ devices will soon get it. A blog post on the OnePlus Community forum confirmed that the OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update will be available in India starting Oct. 16.
The post also confirmed a number of OnePlus smartphones that might be in line to receive the Android 16-powered update. While the company hasn’t revealed many details about what features to expect from the new user interface or which smartphones will get it first, OnePlus OxygenOS 16 is expected to pack a new set of AI features.
Smartphones Getting OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update
Below is the list of devices getting the OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update.
Flagship Phones:
OnePlus 15
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 13s
OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 11
OnePlus 11R
OnePlus Open
Nord Series:
OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord 3
Nord CE Series:
OnePlus Nord CE5
OnePlus Nord CE4
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite