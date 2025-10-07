OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Launching On Oct. 16 In India — Check Full List Of Phones Getting Update

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update is coming to India in October, and many of OnePlus’ devices will soon get it. A blog post on the OnePlus Community forum confirmed that the OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update will be available in India starting Oct. 16.

The post also confirmed a number of OnePlus smartphones that might be in line to receive the Android 16-powered update. While the company hasn’t revealed many details about what features to expect from the new user interface or which smartphones will get it first, OnePlus OxygenOS 16 is expected to pack a new set of AI features.