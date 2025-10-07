OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Launching On Oct. 16 In India — Check Full List Of Phones Getting Update

Business NewsTechnologyOnePlus OxygenOS 16 Launching On Oct. 16 In India — Check Full List Of Phones Getting Update
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 is expected to pack a new set of AI features.

07 Oct 2025, 09:43 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update will be available in India starting Oct. 16. Check&nbsp;the list of devices getting the OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update. (Source: OnePlus)</p></div>
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update is coming to India in October, and many of OnePlus’ devices will soon get it. A blog post on the OnePlus Community forum confirmed that the OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update will be available in India starting Oct. 16.

The post also confirmed a number of OnePlus smartphones that might be in line to receive the Android 16-powered update. While the company hasn’t revealed many details about what features to expect from the new user interface or which smartphones will get it first, OnePlus OxygenOS 16 is expected to pack a new set of AI features.

Smartphones Getting OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update

Below is the list of devices getting the OnePlus OxygenOS 16 update.

Flagship Phones:

  • OnePlus 15

  • OnePlus 13

  • OnePlus 13R

  • OnePlus 13s

  • OnePlus 12

  • OnePlus 12R

  • OnePlus 11

  • OnePlus 11R

  • OnePlus Open 

Nord Series:

  • OnePlus Nord 5

  • OnePlus Nord 4

  • OnePlus Nord 3

Nord CE Series:

  • OnePlus Nord CE5

  • OnePlus Nord CE4 

  • OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 

