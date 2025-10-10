OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Features, Design, ‘Zero-Lag Multitasking’ Revealed Before Oct. 16 Launch
OnePlus is promising a silky-smooth interface, with faster processing speeds and zero-lag multitasking.
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 is set to be officially launched on Oct. 16. Ahead of the release, OnePlus has put up a microsite that showcases key features and design of the new Android 16-based operating system.
OnePlus is promising a silky-smooth interface, with faster processing speeds and zero-lag multitasking. The OnePlus 15 is tipped to get OxygenOS 16 straightaway, while previous OnePlus models may receive it through an OTA update, subject to eligibility.
OxygenOS 16 To Feature OnePlus Flow Motion
According to OnePlus, the OxygenOS 16 update will offer a smooth interface experience despite extended use during reels, rapid app switching, and high-intensity gaming. The OnePlus Flow Motion technology will enable swipes, app opening and closing, and other actions to be more fluid than before.
The OxygenOS 16 update will also result in faster processing speeds. Parallel processing, which reduces processing time during simultaneous tasks, will not just be restricted to home screen, as per OnePlus.
Zero-Lag Multitasking With OxygenOS 16
OnePlus is touting “zero-lag multitasking” with OxygenOS 16, and users will be able to scroll through Instagram Reels for three hours without any slowdown. OnePlus also stated that it will enable one hour of multitasking for gaming, allowing users to alternate between 120Hz Battlegrounds Mobile India and phone calls while capturing gameplay recordings.
Users will be able to access up to five apps at the same time in multi-window and pop-up formats. They can also easily swipe to transition between different apps. Additionally, floating windows can be resized, according to OnePlus.
ALSO READ
OnePlus 15 Launch Date In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features — Everything We Know To Date
Better Connectivity
The OxygenOS 16 update will bring enhancements to connectivity features. It will allow users to drag and drop files and mirror their smartphone screens onto Apple MacBooks or Windows PCs. OnePlus users will also be able to synchronise their devices with iPhones, Apple Watch, and OnePlus pads and smartphones.
Other Updates
OxygenOS 16 will also bring a revamped home screen, widgets, and app drawer. The app icons will take on a circular shape. The Photo app will also undergo a modification, including toggles akin to Apple’s Liquid Glass style, and Notes and Weather apps will see updated animations and UI.