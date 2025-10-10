OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Features, Design, ‘Zero-Lag Multitasking’ Revealed Before Oct. 16 Launch

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 is set to be officially launched on Oct. 16. Ahead of the release, OnePlus has put up a microsite that showcases key features and design of the new Android 16-based operating system.

OnePlus is promising a silky-smooth interface, with faster processing speeds and zero-lag multitasking. The OnePlus 15 is tipped to get OxygenOS 16 straightaway, while previous OnePlus models may receive it through an OTA update, subject to eligibility.