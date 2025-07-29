OnePlus Open Receives Latest OxygenOS 15 Update In India: Check New Features And Security Patch

OnePlus Open users in India can now get the latest OxygenOS 15 update. With this release, users can look forward to additions such as the “Save to Mind Space” function, an enhanced camera filter, the AI Perfect Shot tool and enhanced photo editing tools.

The introduction of multi-screen control enables multiple windows to be used simultaneously. Originally launched in India in October 2023, the OnePlus Open includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a triple-camera system on the back.

As per the OnePlus Community website, the smartphone maker has begun gradually releasing the OxygenOS 15.0.0.840(EX01) update for OnePlus Open devices in India.

The latest update includes multi-screen control, enabling users to operate one application in full-screen mode while accessing another in a floating window for improved multitasking.

Additionally, the Mind Space feature has been added. It allows users to save screen content as memories. These are then automatically organised and summarised.

With the OxygenOS 15 update, the camera gains several enhancements. A soft light filter has been introduced to both Portrait and Photo modes. The AI Perfect Shot feature enables the recognition and adjustment of facial expressions across various settings.