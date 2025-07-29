OnePlus Open Receives Latest OxygenOS 15 Update In India: Check New Features And Security Patch
The OnePlus Open runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
OnePlus Open users in India can now get the latest OxygenOS 15 update. With this release, users can look forward to additions such as the “Save to Mind Space” function, an enhanced camera filter, the AI Perfect Shot tool and enhanced photo editing tools.
The introduction of multi-screen control enables multiple windows to be used simultaneously. Originally launched in India in October 2023, the OnePlus Open includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a triple-camera system on the back.
As per the OnePlus Community website, the smartphone maker has begun gradually releasing the OxygenOS 15.0.0.840(EX01) update for OnePlus Open devices in India.
The latest update includes multi-screen control, enabling users to operate one application in full-screen mode while accessing another in a floating window for improved multitasking.
Additionally, the Mind Space feature has been added. It allows users to save screen content as memories. These are then automatically organised and summarised.
With the OxygenOS 15 update, the camera gains several enhancements. A soft light filter has been introduced to both Portrait and Photo modes. The AI Perfect Shot feature enables the recognition and adjustment of facial expressions across various settings.
Users will also notice upgraded editing tools for videos and live photos. Following the update, it's now possible to export videos as live photos or save both formats as high-resolution images. The update also enhances customisation on the Photos app’s homepage, allowing users to hide selected albums from the main photo gallery.
The “Gradual Alarm Volume” function allows the alarm sound to rise slowly. The Recorder app also sees improvements, with support for custom groupings to help users organise their recordings more efficiently. A new category called in-person recordings has been added, which automatically groups recordings made in Standard, Meeting and Interview modes for easier access.
A new ‘temporarily block’ feature allows users swipe up on notifications to briefly prevent banner alerts from specific apps while gaming or watching videos. Additionally, a Restart shortcut has been added to the Quick Settings menu.
Mini windows now offer greater flexibility, with the ability to move them closer to the bottom of the screen. On the security front, the update includes the Android security patch for July 2025 and resolves an issue related to incorrect display positioning.