OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6: Launch Date, Price, Colour, Specifications
OnePlus is expected to introduce its Turbo 6 series to global markets under the OnePlus Nord branding.
OnePlus is expected to introduce the Nord smartphones globally. The company recently unveiled the Turbo 6 series in China. The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V have been launched in the Chinese market under the mid-range segment. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed if these smartphones will be launched in other key markets, including India, but rumours suggest that these might be made available under the Nord branding.
Nord 6, Nord CE 6: What To Expect?
As per reports, the phonemaker might rebrand the Turbo 6 series for global markets under the Nord lineup. This means that it can introduce the OnePlus Turbo 6 as the OnePlus Nord 6, while the Turbo 6V might be made available as the Nord CE 6.
Following a similar strategy, OnePlus had earlier brought its Turbo models to international markets after making a few changes in specifications and software.
The OnePlus Turbo 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that has 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.
On the back side, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens.
The OnePlus Turbo 6V, on the other hand, is backed by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It offers the same screen size and resolution as the OnePlus Turbo 6, while the refresh rate is 144Hz. The camera setup on this device is similar to the Turbo 6 version.
Both smartphones run on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16 out of the box. It must be noted that these could be made available in the Indian market with the latest OxygenOS.
A major highlight of the series is the battery. Both OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V are packed with a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.
According to GSMArena, the OnePlus Nord 6 has cleared multiple regulatory certifications, which indicates that the company could be preparing for its global launch. It is also rumoured to have appeared on certification databases like SIRIM in Malaysia, besides getting approvals from GCF and TDRA.
Such certifications are obtained before a product’s announcement. This suggests that OnePlus might roll out the Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 soon.
Expected Launch And Prices
Going by the previous release cycles of the Nord series, OnePlus might introduce Nord 6 in India in the first half of this year. The recent version, OnePlus Nord 5, was unveiled in July 2025.
However, the company has officially not confirmed any launch dates.
In China, the OnePlus Turbo 6 is being made available at CNY 2,099, which is around Rs 27,122. The Turbo 6V is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 22,000).