OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6: Launch Date, Price, Colour, Specifications

As per reports, the phonemaker might rebrand the Turbo 6 series for global markets under the Nord lineup. This means that it can introduce the OnePlus Turbo 6 as the OnePlus Nord 6, while the Turbo 6V might be made available as the Nord CE 6.

Following a similar strategy, OnePlus had earlier brought its Turbo models to international markets after making a few changes in specifications and software.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that has 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

On the back side, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens.