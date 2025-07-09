OnePlus Nord 5 Vs Poco F7 5G: Features, Price, Camera And Battery Compared

The pricing strategies of both brands reflect an aggressive bid to dominate the sub-Rs 40,000 category.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is priced in India at Rs 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. It will be available in three colour options: Dry Ice, Marble Sands and Phantom Grey. The phone is set to go on sale on July 9 at 12 pm (noon).

Poco’s F7 5G is priced identically at Rs 31,999, but offers 12GB + 256GB at that entry point, providing more storage for the same price. Its 512GB variant comes in at Rs 33,999, undercutting OnePlus by Rs 4,000. Colour choices include Cyber Silver, Frost White and Phantom Black.