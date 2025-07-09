OnePlus Nord 5 Vs Poco F7 5G: Features, Price, Camera And Battery Compared
The OnePlus Nord 5 and Poco F7 5G are two powerful mid-range phones, but both devices come with their strengths and limitations in display, battery and performance.
India’s mid-range smartphone market sees fresh competition with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Poco F7 5G. Both devices offer flagship-level features at competitive prices.
Let’s take a look at the features, specifications and price of both mid-range smartphones.
Price And Variants
The pricing strategies of both brands reflect an aggressive bid to dominate the sub-Rs 40,000 category.
The OnePlus Nord 5 is priced in India at Rs 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. It will be available in three colour options: Dry Ice, Marble Sands and Phantom Grey. The phone is set to go on sale on July 9 at 12 pm (noon).
Poco’s F7 5G is priced identically at Rs 31,999, but offers 12GB + 256GB at that entry point, providing more storage for the same price. Its 512GB variant comes in at Rs 33,999, undercutting OnePlus by Rs 4,000. Colour choices include Cyber Silver, Frost White and Phantom Black.
Display
Both phones sport expansive 6.83-inch AMOLED panels, but their strengths differ.
The OnePlus Nord 5 is a dual-SIM smartphone that operates on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15. It has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits.
Poco, though, takes the brightness crown, offering a staggering 3,200 nits peak output along with a 1.5K resolution and HDR10+ support. It also provides added durability with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and triple IP ratings (IP66, IP68, IP69), while the Nord 5 settles for IP65 and a lighter build.
Performance
Under the hood, both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s series, but Poco leads with the newer Gen 4 chip, while the Nord 5 uses Gen 3. Both handsets offer LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast read or write speeds.
While OnePlus runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, Poco ships with HyperOS 2.0, Xiaomi’s Android 15-based skin. Poco has an edge in software longevity, promising four Android upgrades and six years of security support.
Camera
On paper, the rear camera setups appear similar, with both offering 50MP primary sensors accompanied by 8MP ultrawide lenses. However, the sensor choices differ. OnePlus employs the Sony LYT-700 with OIS, while Poco opts for the Sony IMX882.
The selfie camera may sway some buyers. OnePlus equips the Nord 5 with a powerful 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 front sensor, making it a treat for selfie lovers. Poco offers a modest 20MP front shooter, which could be adequate but not exceptional.
Battery And Charging
Power users may lean towards Poco for its sheer battery capacity, which is a massive 7,550mAh unit paired with 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support. The Nord 5 is no slouch with its 6,800mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC charging, but Poco goes the extra mile.
The F7 5G also incorporates advanced thermal management with a 3D IceLoop cooling system and AI-enhanced temperature regulation.
Connectivity And More
Both phones offer basic connectivity options with 5G, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C. Poco edges ahead with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, versus the Nord 5’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. OnePlus, on the other hand, adds some neat tricks with an IR blaster and a programmable Plus Key, which is handy for users who like extra customisation.
Overall, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Poco F7 5G offer different strengths in display, performance, battery and software support. Buyers can choose based on which features matter most to them.