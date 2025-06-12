OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 India Launch: Latest Leak Reveals Date, Check Details Here

OnePlus will launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE5 in India on July 8, according to multiple media reports. These reports are based on a social media post by tipster Yogesh Brar. However, the post on X has now been deleted. Further, it is unclear whether July 8 is supposed to be the date for the launch of the latest smartphone by OnePlus in India.

The company has not yet confirmed the official date for the launch of these devices.

The Nord 5 is expected to be the successor to the Nord 4, while the Nord CE 5 would succeed the Nord CE.

Leaks have already surfaced about the likely specifications for these phones.