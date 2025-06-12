OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 India Launch: Latest Leak Reveals Date, Check Details Here
Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be launched on July 8. However, he has deleted his post on X.
OnePlus will launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE5 in India on July 8, according to multiple media reports. These reports are based on a social media post by tipster Yogesh Brar. However, the post on X has now been deleted. Further, it is unclear whether July 8 is supposed to be the date for the launch of the latest smartphone by OnePlus in India.
The company has not yet confirmed the official date for the launch of these devices.
The Nord 5 is expected to be the successor to the Nord 4, while the Nord CE 5 would succeed the Nord CE.
Leaks have already surfaced about the likely specifications for these phones.
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Expected Features
According to Gadgets 360, the OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC. This processor is expected to be a binned version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.
It could come with a 1.5K resolution flat OLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly have a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, it could come with a 16 MP sensor.
While one report says that the OnePlus Nord 5 could have a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 100 W wired fast charging, another says it could have a 6,650 mAh battery with 80 W fast charging support.
GSMArena reports that the Nord CE5 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch flat OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
The Nord CE5 will reportedly come with a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 16 MP front camera. It is expected to be powered by a 7,100 mAh battery with support for 80 W fast charging.
According to an India Today report, the OnePlus Nord 5 could be priced below Rs 35,000 in India. The report adds that the Nord CE 5 could be priced around Rs 25,000 or slightly above that.