OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Prices Out Before Launch; Nord 5 To Pack Powerful Snapdragon 8 Chip, Sony Camera
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Prices Out Before Launch; Nord 5 To Pack Powerful Snapdragon 8 Chip, Sony Camera

The phones will pack noticeable upgrades, including camera tech, more powerful processors, and enhanced battery performance.

07 Jul 2025, 10:20 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 during its Summer Launch Event on July 8. A look at Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 prices, specs, and more.
OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 during its Summer Launch Event on July 8. A look at Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 prices, specs, and more.

OnePlus’ Summer Launch Event is just a day away, on July 8, and the brand is set to unveil the newest phones in its Nord series — the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. 

The phones will pack noticeable upgrades, including camera tech, more powerful processors, and enhanced battery performance. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 prices have also been tipped at by tech experts.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Prices (Expected)

OnePlus has not yet made an official announcement regarding the prices of its Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. However, tech insiders indicate that the OnePlus Nord 5 price might range between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 5 price point is expected to be lower, around Rs 25,000.

It is anticipated that pre-orders will begin soon after the official announcement, with the phones becoming available online and in retail outlets just a few days afterward.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specs And Features

The OnePlus Nord 5 will have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, making it the first Nord phone to pack a Snapdragon 8-series processor. Paired with LPDDR5X RAM, it is likely to improve both performance and efficiency.

The Nord 5 will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide. A 50MP JN5 front camera with autofocus will offer sharper selfies and clear video calls. Both cameras will offer 4K 60fps video capturing.

It will also have a larger 7,300mm² vapour chamber for cooling, and likely to boast a 6.83-inch Amoled display.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specs And Features

The Nord CE 5 will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Apex processor and expected to have a 6.77-inch full-HD+ Amoled display.

The Nord CE 5 is anticipated to come with dual rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide. For selfie and video calls, the phone will have a 16MP front camera.

