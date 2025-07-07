OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Prices Out Before Launch; Nord 5 To Pack Powerful Snapdragon 8 Chip, Sony Camera

OnePlus’ Summer Launch Event is just a day away, on July 8, and the brand is set to unveil the newest phones in its Nord series — the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5.

The phones will pack noticeable upgrades, including camera tech, more powerful processors, and enhanced battery performance. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 prices have also been tipped at by tech experts.