OnePlus Freedom Sale Discounts On OnePlus 15, 15R, OnePlus 13, Nord 5 — Dates, Where to Buy, Bank Offers
OnePlus has announced its Freedom Sale, offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, and audio products across various online and offline platforms. The deals cover the recently launched OnePlus 15 series, Nord lineup, Buds series, and additional devices.
When And Where Does OnePlus Freedom Sale Start?
The sale begins on Jan. 16 and will be available through both online and offline channels. Smartphones can be purchased on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and more. Tablets are also available on Flipkart.
OnePlus Freedom Sale Discounts On Phones
The sale offers discounts on a range of OnePlus devices:
OnePlus 15: Launched in India at Rs 72,999, the OnePlus 15 will be available with an instant discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 68,999. Additional benefits include six months of no-cost EMI and a bundled OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with the purchase.
OnePlus 13: OnePlus 13, originally priced at Rs 69,999, will see a price drop of Rs 8,000 combined with a bank discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the price down to Rs 57,999.
OnePlus 15R: Listed for Rs 47,999, buyers can get a Rs 3,000 instant discount until Jan. 26. After Jan. 26, the effective price becomes Rs 45,999.
OnePlus 13R: Launched at Rs 42,999, the 13R will receive up to Rs 6,000 in price cut plus up to Rs 1,000 in bank discounts.
OnePlus Freedom Sale Discounts On Tablets
OnePlus Pad 2: Available with a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount, bringing the effective price to Rs 34,999.
OnePlus Pad 3: Eligible for a Rs 3,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 44,999. Purchases made until Jan. 26 also include a free Stylo 2 stylus.
OnePlus Pad Go 2: Receives a Rs 1,000 price drop plus a Rs 2,000 bank discount — now costing Rs 23,999.
OnePlus Pad Go: Offered with a Rs 3,000 price drop and Rs 1,000 bank discount, bringing the price down to Rs 13,999.
OnePlus Pad Lite: Available for Rs 11,999 after a Rs 2,000 price drop and Rs 2,000 bank discount.
OnePlus Freedom Sale Discounts On Audio Products
OnePlus Buds 4: Rs 700 price cut with Rs 300 bank discount, for an effective price of Rs 4,999.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Available for Rs 9,999 after a Rs 1,000 price drop and Rs 1,000 bank discount.
No-cost EMI options are provided for both the Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4 during the sale.
Additional discounts apply to the Nord Buds series — including Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Nord Buds 3R — as well as the neckband devices such as Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC and Bullets Wireless Z3.