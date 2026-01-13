OnePlus Freedom Sale Discounts On OnePlus 15, 15R, OnePlus 13, Nord 5 — Dates, Where to Buy, Bank Offers

The sale offers discounts on a range of OnePlus devices:

OnePlus 15: Launched in India at Rs 72,999, the OnePlus 15 will be available with an instant discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the effective price to Rs 68,999. Additional benefits include six months of no-cost EMI and a bundled OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with the purchase.

OnePlus 13: OnePlus 13, originally priced at Rs 69,999, will see a price drop of Rs 8,000 combined with a bank discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the price down to Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 15R: Listed for Rs 47,999, buyers can get a Rs 3,000 instant discount until Jan. 26. After Jan. 26, the effective price becomes Rs 45,999.

OnePlus 13R: Launched at Rs 42,999, the 13R will receive up to Rs 6,000 in price cut plus up to Rs 1,000 in bank discounts.