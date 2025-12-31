OnePlus 16 Tipped To Get 200MP Camera In Massive Upgrade Over OnePlus 15
This potential shift addresses criticism of the OnePlus 15’s camera system.
The OnePlus 15, launched in India in November and now expanding to global markets, is still fresh on shelves. Yet, rumours about its successor, the OnePlus 16, are already surfacing, pointing to a significant camera overhaul. It could upgrade to a 200MP sensor and share its imaging components with the upcoming Oppo Find N6.
This potential shift addresses criticism of the OnePlus 15’s camera system. Despite its triple 50MP rear setup and new in-house DetailMax Engine replacing Hasselblad, the OnePlus 15 uses smaller sensors and narrower apertures than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. Many viewed this as a spec downgrade, even if camera performance holds up well thanks to software optimisations.
OnePlus 16 May House 200MP Camera Sensor
Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the OnePlus 16 will feature a 200MP camera sensor, marking a major upgrade from the OnePlus 15. This aligns with leaks about the upcoming Oppo Find N6 foldable, expected in early 2026, which is tipped to include a similar 200MP unit — likely a periscope telephoto — alongside dual 50MP sensors.
Given the close ties between OnePlus and Oppo, the two devices may share key imaging components for both main and telephoto cameras.
Industry trends suggest the 200MP sensor will serve as a telephoto rather than the primary camera, following approaches by Vivo, Honor, and Xiaomi. Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra line remains an exception with 200MP main sensor. Over and above the pixel count, high-resolution sensors provide sharper details, better low-light results, and enhanced zoom capabilities.
OnePlus 16: Spec Rumours And Launch Timeline
Beyond cameras, earlier leaks hint at other changes for the OnePlus 16, such as balancing high-resolution displays with ultra-high refresh rates (potentially up to 240Hz). While details are preliminary and subject to change, these rumours signal OnePlus’s intent to draw users with major photography and display upgrades.
The OnePlus 16 is expected to launch in October 2026, possibly with a price increase over the OnePlus 15.