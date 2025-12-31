OnePlus 16 Tipped To Get 200MP Camera In Massive Upgrade Over OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15, launched in India in November and now expanding to global markets, is still fresh on shelves. Yet, rumours about its successor, the OnePlus 16, are already surfacing, pointing to a significant camera overhaul. It could upgrade to a 200MP sensor and share its imaging components with the upcoming Oppo Find N6.

This potential shift addresses criticism of the OnePlus 15’s camera system. Despite its triple 50MP rear setup and new in-house DetailMax Engine replacing Hasselblad, the OnePlus 15 uses smaller sensors and narrower apertures than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. Many viewed this as a spec downgrade, even if camera performance holds up well thanks to software optimisations.