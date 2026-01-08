OnePlus 15T Tipped To Feature 7,500mAh Battery And Advanced Camera Setup
Leaked specifications suggest the OnePlus 15T will arrive with a larger battery, high-refresh display, and enhanced camera system.
OnePlus appears to be preparing the next iteration of its flagship series, with the OnePlus 15T tipped to bring significant upgrades over its predecessor. Following the launch of the OnePlus 13T in April 2025, the upcoming smartphone is expected to deliver a larger battery and better display performance.
Display And Design
According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from China) on Weibo, the OnePlus 15T may come with a 6.3-inch LTPS panel featuring a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The handset is also said to sport a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a metal frame, continuing the premium build quality seen in previous OnePlus devices.
Camera And Battery
Digital Chat Station claims that OnePlus could equip the upcoming OnePlus 15T with a battery exceeding 7,000mAh, with the post suggesting that consumers might see a capacity of around 7,500mAh.
According to Android Central, DCS referred to this higher figure as the “maximum,” implying that the actual battery capacity could range anywhere between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. For context, the OnePlus 13T carried a 6,260mAh battery, while other models in the OnePlus 15 lineup feature 7,300mAh and 7,400mAh cells, respectively.
Additionally, the OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera, continuing OnePlus’ trend of high-resolution imaging.
Performance And Other Specifications
Past leaks indicate that the OnePlus 15T will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and come with a dual rear camera setup of two 50-megapixel sensors. Following the brand’s previous naming convention, the 15T is likely to debut in India as the OnePlus 15s.
Pricing And Launch Expectations
According to a report in NDTV Gadgets 360, the OnePlus 13T, launched last year in China, carried a base price of CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It featured a 6.32-inch Full HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, 80W fast charging support, and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. While pricing details for the OnePlus 15T are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to follow a similar pattern.
Regarding the launch timeline, according to Android Central, the tipster said while responding to comments that the phone could arrive around April.