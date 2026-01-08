OnePlus 15T Tipped To Feature 7,500mAh Battery And Advanced Camera Setup

Digital Chat Station claims that OnePlus could equip the upcoming OnePlus 15T with a battery exceeding 7,000mAh, with the post suggesting that consumers might see a capacity of around 7,500mAh.

According to Android Central, DCS referred to this higher figure as the “maximum,” implying that the actual battery capacity could range anywhere between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. For context, the OnePlus 13T carried a 6,260mAh battery, while other models in the OnePlus 15 lineup feature 7,300mAh and 7,400mAh cells, respectively.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera, continuing OnePlus’ trend of high-resolution imaging.