OnePlus 15’s Price May Be Lower Than OnePlus 13’s, Leak Indicates Ahead Of Oct. 27 Launch

According to tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) on X, the OnePlus 15 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is expected to be priced at GBP 949, which could convert to approximately Rs 1,11,000 in India. However, a separate report suggests the base variant in India could cost between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000.

In comparison, the OnePlus 13’s 16GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at GBP 749 (around Rs 88,000) on the company’s UK website, lower than its recommended retail price of GBP 999 (about Rs 1,17,000).

If this leak is accurate, the OnePlus 15 could be GBP 50 (roughly Rs 6,000) cheaper than the OnePlus 13 (GBP 949 vs GBP 999, respectively). However, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the pricing, and these leaks should be approached cautiously.