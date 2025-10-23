OnePlus 15’s Price May Be Lower Than OnePlus 13’s, Leak Indicates Ahead Of Oct. 27 Launch
OnePlus 15’s launch in China is just days away. Even as the company has put up a microsite in India and new specifications are being reported daily, a new leak hints at its possible pricing.
As per the latest leak, OnePlus 15’s price may be lower than OnePlus 13’s on launch.
OnePlus 15 Price
According to tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) on X, the OnePlus 15 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is expected to be priced at GBP 949, which could convert to approximately Rs 1,11,000 in India. However, a separate report suggests the base variant in India could cost between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000.
In comparison, the OnePlus 13’s 16GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at GBP 749 (around Rs 88,000) on the company’s UK website, lower than its recommended retail price of GBP 999 (about Rs 1,17,000).
If this leak is accurate, the OnePlus 15 could be GBP 50 (roughly Rs 6,000) cheaper than the OnePlus 13 (GBP 949 vs GBP 999, respectively). However, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the pricing, and these leaks should be approached cautiously.
OnePlus 15 Specs And Features
The OnePlus 15 will be the first OnePlus device to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It is expected to include LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
The phone will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz maximum refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It will also house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.
The OnePlus 15 is anticipated to feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup (main, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom) and a 32MP front camera, though there are rumours of a potential 200MP periscope telephoto lens.
The company has also revealed performance enhancements for the OnePlus 15. These include a G2 gaming network chip for improved Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity in low-signal areas, a “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel insulation and a compact vapour chamber, Android’s first “Touch Display Sync” for smoother and faster touch response, and “Inter-game Recharge” for quicker charging during gaming pauses.