OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: Check Major Upgrades, Changes
OnePlus has unveiled the newest member of its R series lineup: the OnePlus 15R. The device brings notable enhancements compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13R, which was launched earlier in 2025.
Let's examine the key differences and upgrades the 15R gets over the 13R.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: Design
The refreshed design of the OnePlus 15R brings it closer in style to the OnePlus 15 and 13s series. The camera island has been modified, with the circular design in the 13R giving way to a squarish one in the top-left corner of the 15R.
A vertical pill-shaped camera module with two sensors is set inside the island, and a flash is placed outside the module. The OnePlus 15R comes with a high-end glass rear panel that improves its premium appearance and handling.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: Front Camera
OnePlus has enhanced the selfie camera with a 32MP sensor, including autofocus. This represents an advancement over the 16MP camera in the OnePlus 13R, offering higher resolution and superior low-light capabilities.
It also enables 4K 120fps video capture — a clear upgrade from the 1,080p recording on the 13R.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: Rear Camera
The OnePlus 13R came equipped with a triple-camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, 50MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and 8MP ultrawide.
OnePlus, however, has reduced this to a two-sensor camera array in the 15R: 50MP main with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: Processor, Performance
The OnePlus 15R is driven by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. This 3nm, flagship-level chip delivers major improvements in CPU, GPU and overall performance, along with speed and power efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the 13R.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: Battery, Charging
The 15R receives a significant battery boost to 7,400mAh, up from the 6,000mAh in the 13R, along with 80W wired fast charging, bypass and reverse-charging support.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: In-House DetailMax Engine, Other Chips
While the 13R didn't carry any Hasselblad branding, OnePlus is deploying its proprietary DetailMax engine in the 15R, delivering sophisticated camera processing comparable to its flagship OnePlus 15.
Additionally, the 15R incorporates identical dedicated chips from the OnePlus 15, including the G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response chip, enhancing network performance and touch sensitivity.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: Display
The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled display with a 165Hz refresh rate — delivering the same fluid experience as the premium OnePlus 15. This is a significant upgrade from the 120Hz refresh rate in the OnePlus 13R's 6.78-inch Amoled screen.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: IP Rating
The OnePlus 15R boasts elite-level IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications, a marked improvement over the IP65 protection on the 13R, providing exceptional defence against dust and water exposure.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 13R: AI Features
The OnePlus 15R comes with major AI upgrades, including Plus Mind and Plus Key borrowed from the OnePlus 15, along with integration with Google Gemini and MindSpace. Among its AI camera features include AI Portrait Glow and AI PlayLab.