OnePlus 15R Is Here — Can Apple iPhone 17e Beat It?

OnePlus 15R has launched. Delivering powerful performance and flagship-grade features at a lower price point, the OnePlus 15R has heated up the budget flagship segment, which will see a big release come 2026.

Apple will unveil its own budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone 17e, in early 2026. While its exact features are still up in the air, there have been leaks and reports about what to expect.

The big question: Can the iPhone 17e beat the OnePlus 15R? Let’s break down the comparison based on confirmed specs for the 15R and expected features for the iPhone 17e.