OnePlus 15R Is Here — Can Apple iPhone 17e Beat It?
Apple has a lot on hand to add more value to the iPhone 17e.
OnePlus 15R has launched. Delivering powerful performance and flagship-grade features at a lower price point, the OnePlus 15R has heated up the budget flagship segment, which will see a big release come 2026.
Apple will unveil its own budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone 17e, in early 2026. While its exact features are still up in the air, there have been leaks and reports about what to expect.
The big question: Can the iPhone 17e beat the OnePlus 15R? Let’s break down the comparison based on confirmed specs for the 15R and expected features for the iPhone 17e.
Performance: OnePlus 15R Might Zoom Ahead
The OnePlus 15R is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. For the iPhone 17e, Apple is likely to include a high-performance chip close to its flagship standard, with the A19 being the probable choice.
On benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 already outperforms the Apple A19 on CPU and GPU performance, while the latter scores better in battery life. However, if core count on a custom A19 is lesser (as was done for the iPhone 16e), the performance of the iPhone 17e may be lower.
Camera: Quite At Par
The 15R features a dual rear camera system: a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide. The selfie camera has been upgraded to a 32MP sensor with autofocus. It supports 4K video at up to 120fps, and the DetailMax engine enhances clarity, especially in low light.
Rumours suggest the iPhone 17e’s biggest camera improvement will be up front: an upgrade to an 18MP sensor with Center Stage support. The rear setup is anticipated to stay similar: a single- 48MP Fusion lens. Apple’s camera optimisations are top-notch, but OnePlus 15R’s optics are strong as well.
Battery: More Power To OnePlus 15R
During the 15R launch event, OnePlus mocked the iPhone 17 while comparing the battery drainage on the two devices. The 15R comes with a massive 7,400mAh cell. The iPhone 17e may see battery improvements aligned with the broader iPhone 17 series. However, the 17 Pro Max caps at 4,823mAh, so even that kind of battery upgrade will still see the 17e getting dwarfed on the power front.
Connectivity: Comparable
The 15R inherits specialised components from the OnePlus 15, including a G2 Wi-Fi chip for 15% improved signal strength and network sharing.
Apple’s iPhone 17e is rumoured to feature the company’s second-generation C1X modem, promising better performance in connectivity as well.
Display: Advantage OnePlus 15R
The OnePlus 15R boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled panel with a high 165Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling and gaming, a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness reaching 1,800 nits.
The iPhone 17e is projected to keep a 6.1-inch OLED screen and 60Hz refresh rate, without a 120Hz ProMotion upgrade, which will be truly disappointing considering the minimal 120Hz standard.
RAM: Don’t Expect Big From 17e
Despite rising memory prices, OnePlus has managed to house 12GB RAM as standard in the 15R. The same cannot be said for the 17e, which may stick with 8GB.
Price: OnePlus 15R Wins
The OnePlus 15R starts at Rs 44,999 (with offers) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Even if the 17e launches with 16e’s price tag of Rs 59,900, it will be — expensive, to say the least.
As of now, the OnePlus 15R comes across as a much better-equipped smartphone for its price. Apple has a lot on hand to add the same value to the iPhone 17e.