OnePlus 15R: Top 7 Feature Upgrades Arriving On Dec. 17
The OnePlus 15R will launch in India on Dec. 17.
OnePlus has announced that the latest addition to its R series, the OnePlus 15R, will launch in India on Dec. 17. In the lead-up to the event, the company has shared several details about the OnePlus 15R, highlighting improvements over its predecessor, the OnePlus 13R.
Here are the top seven upgrades users will get with the OnePlus 15R.
Front Camera
OnePlus has upgraded the front camera to a 32MP sensor with autofocus. This is a step up from the 16MP shooter on the OnePlus 13R in both resolution and low-light performance, reducing blur for sharper selfies. Additionally, it supports 4K video recording at 30fps from the front camera — an improvement over the 1080p limit on the 13R.
In-House DetailMax Engine
OnePlus is introducing its in-house DetailMax engine across the board, bringing advanced camera algorithms to the 15R and discontinuing the Hasselblad-tuned cameras. The 15R will further include the same specialised chips as the OnePlus 15, such as the G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip, for better connectivity and responsiveness.
Processor
Powering the OnePlus 15R will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the latest and most advanced. This is expected to boost device performance and efficiency substantially over the 13R, which housed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under its hood.
Design
The OnePlus 15R’s design upgrades align it more closely with the OnePlus 15 and 13s lineup, including distinctive colour options and a premium glass back finish that elevates its overall look and feel.
Battery And Charging
Following the lead of the OnePlus 15, the 15R gets a substantial battery upgrade to 7,400mAh, compared to the 6,000mAh capacity in the 13R. Charging speeds haven’t been officially detailed yet, but it’s anticipated to retain 80W wired fast charging.
Display
The OnePlus 15R will come equipped with a 1.5K Amoled panel supporting a 165Hz refresh rate — matching the smoothness of the flagship OnePlus 15. While it’s not expected to feature LTPO technology (which dynamically adjusts from 1Hz to 165Hz), this high refresh rate on a mid-range device is a notable enhancement.
IP Rating
The OnePlus 15R will also carry top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, compared to the IP65 rating in the 13R, making it extremely resistant against water and dust.