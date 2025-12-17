OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Today — Check Event Time, How To Watch, Specs, Features

Design-wise, the OnePlus 15R aligns closer to the OnePlus 15 family, with premium finishes and distinctive colours. The OnePlus 15R features a square camera island similar to the flagship OnePlus 15, housing a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

A major improvement comes in the selfie camera: a 32MP sensor with autofocus, delivering better resolution and low-light performance than the 16MP unit on the 13R. It reduces motion blur for clearer selfies and supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

At the heart of the 15R is Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, promising significant gains in performance and efficiency. OnePlus is also rolling out its proprietary DetailMax engine in the 15R, replacing the previous Hasselblad tuning. The 15R further inherits specialised chips from the OnePlus 15, including the G2 Wi-Fi chip for superior connectivity and a Touch Response Chip for faster touch inputs.

The display is a 1.5K Amoled panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, matching the flagship’s fluidity. Battery capacity sees a boost to 7,400mAh (from 6,000mAh in the 13R), and 80W fast charging is expected.

The OnePlus 15R also gets top-tier durability, with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.