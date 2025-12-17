OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Today — Check Event Time, How To Watch, Specs, Features
A major improvement in the 15R comes in the selfie camera.
The OnePlus 15R and its special Ace Edition will launch today. The company has teased several upgrades over the predecessor, the OnePlus 13R. Here’s everything to know about the launch, including timings, how to watch, specs, and features.
OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Date And Time
The OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will launch today, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. IST. The event can be viewed live on the OnePlus India and YouTube .
OnePlus 15R Ace Edition
The Ace Edition introduces a striking Electric Violet colour, with a fiberglass back panel featuring a unique coating that embeds the word “Ace.” Apart from these cosmetic tweaks, the Ace Edition shares identical core specifications with the standard variants, available in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze.
OnePlus 15R Specs And Features
Design-wise, the OnePlus 15R aligns closer to the OnePlus 15 family, with premium finishes and distinctive colours. The OnePlus 15R features a square camera island similar to the flagship OnePlus 15, housing a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens.
A major improvement comes in the selfie camera: a 32MP sensor with autofocus, delivering better resolution and low-light performance than the 16MP unit on the 13R. It reduces motion blur for clearer selfies and supports 4K video recording at 30fps.
At the heart of the 15R is Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, promising significant gains in performance and efficiency. OnePlus is also rolling out its proprietary DetailMax engine in the 15R, replacing the previous Hasselblad tuning. The 15R further inherits specialised chips from the OnePlus 15, including the G2 Wi-Fi chip for superior connectivity and a Touch Response Chip for faster touch inputs.
The display is a 1.5K Amoled panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, matching the flagship’s fluidity. Battery capacity sees a boost to 7,400mAh (from 6,000mAh in the 13R), and 80W fast charging is expected.
The OnePlus 15R also gets top-tier durability, with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.