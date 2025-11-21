OnePlus 15R Microsite Now Live On Amazon, Indicating Imminent Launch — Expected Specs, Features, Price

The OnePlus 15R is set to launch globally soon, with the company officially confirming its arrival in India. Furthermore, Amazon India has now launched a dedicated microsite for the phone, guaranteeing it will be available through the platform and suggesting an imminent launch. This follows shortly after a similar teaser page appeared on the official OnePlus India website.

The Amazon page features the OnePlus 15R and borrows the OnePlus 15’s slogan: “Power On. Limits Off.” It also confirms the device will ship with OxygenOS 16, built on Android 16.

The Amazon page confirms two colour options — black and green — similar to the OnePlus India site. The rear design sports a square camera island with a vertically aligned dual-camera setup, closely resembling the flagship OnePlus 15. The right side houses the power and volume buttons, while the left may include the customisable Plus Key — first seen on the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 15.