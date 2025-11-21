OnePlus 15R Microsite Now Live On Amazon, Indicating Imminent Launch — Expected Specs, Features, Price
The Amazon page confirms two colour options: black and green.
The OnePlus 15R is set to launch globally soon, with the company officially confirming its arrival in India. Furthermore, Amazon India has now launched a dedicated microsite for the phone, guaranteeing it will be available through the platform and suggesting an imminent launch. This follows shortly after a similar teaser page appeared on the official OnePlus India website.
The Amazon page features the OnePlus 15R and borrows the OnePlus 15’s slogan: “Power On. Limits Off.” It also confirms the device will ship with OxygenOS 16, built on Android 16.
The Amazon page confirms two colour options — black and green — similar to the OnePlus India site. The rear design sports a square camera island with a vertically aligned dual-camera setup, closely resembling the flagship OnePlus 15. The right side houses the power and volume buttons, while the left may include the customisable Plus Key — first seen on the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 15.
OnePlus 15R Specs And Features (Expected)
Spec-wise, the OnePlus 15R is expected to debut the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.
The display is tipped to be a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15R’s camera array could include a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide.
The phone is also expected to house a huge 8,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging.
OnePlus 15R Price In India (Expected)
As per reports, OnePlus 15R’s price in India could hover around the Rs 45,000 mark. For reference, the OnePlus 12R launched at Rs 39,999, followed by the 13R at Rs 42,999 (a Rs 3,000 increase). Following that pattern, OnePlus is likely to raise the 15R’s price by a similar margin.