OnePlus 15R Launch In India Confirmed, Microsite Live — Check Expected Specs, Features, Price

OnePlus has announced an impending India launch for the OnePlus 15R, which would complement the newly unveiled OnePlus 15. The OnePlus India website now has a dedicated microsite for the device. The company hasn’t announced an official release date yet, but the microsite says the OnePlus 15R is “coming soon.”
OnePlus 15R Launch In India Confirmed, Microsite Live
A microsite on the OnePlus India page now spotlights the 15R, echoing the OnePlus 15’s punchline: “Power On. Limits Off.” The promo visuals showcase the device in sleek black and vibrant green finishes.
At the rear, a vertically stacked dual-camera array sits within a square module — mirroring the aesthetic of the flagship OnePlus 15. The side profile reveals power and volume keys on the right edge, with the left possibly housing the Plus Key — introduced on the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 15 for various actions.
The device is confirmed to run OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16.
OnePlus 15R Specs And Features (Expected)
Earlier leaks pegged the 15R as a rebranded OnePlus Ace 6, which debuted in China alongside its flagship sibling last month. Fresh hints, however, point to it being inspired by the yet-to-launch OnePlus Ace 6T.
Under the hood, the OnePlus 15R could house the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with as much as 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.
The OnePlus 15R is tipped to include a dual rear system: a 50MP main sensor with OIS alongside an 8MP ultrawide. It could sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to be powered by a massive 8,000mAh battery, with 100W wired supercharging.
OnePlus 15R Price In India (Expected)
The OnePlus 15R’s price in India is expected to be around Rs 45,000. Notably, the OnePlus 12R costed Rs 39,999 on launch, with the price raised by 3,000 for the 13R, which costed Rs 42,999. Going by this trend, OnePlus could bump the price by a few thousands.