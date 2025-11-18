OnePlus 15R Launch In India Confirmed, Microsite Live — Check Expected Specs, Features, Price

A microsite on the OnePlus India page now spotlights the 15R, echoing the OnePlus 15’s punchline: “Power On. Limits Off.” The promo visuals showcase the device in sleek black and vibrant green finishes.

At the rear, a vertically stacked dual-camera array sits within a square module — mirroring the aesthetic of the flagship OnePlus 15. The side profile reveals power and volume keys on the right edge, with the left possibly housing the Plus Key — introduced on the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 15 for various actions.

The device is confirmed to run OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16.