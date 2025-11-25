OnePlus 15R Launch Date In India, Specs Confirmed, To Arrive With OnePlus Pad Go 2

The OnePlus 15R will come in two colourways: Charcoal Black and Minty Green. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will offer Shadow Black and Lavender Drift finishes.

With IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings confirmed by the company, the OnePlus 15R will offer superior dust and water resistance. It will run on OxygenOS out of the box.

On the back, the OnePlus 15R features a square camera island with two vertically stacked lenses and a flash on the right, a design that’s nearly identical to the flagship OnePlus 15. A 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultrawide lens are expected in the device. The Pad Go 2, by contrast, sticks to a single rear camera.

The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge, while the left side is expected to house the customisable Plus Key.

The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for smooth, high-end performance.

A 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with a fluid 165Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming and media, is expected in the OnePlus 15R. The smartphone is also tipped to house a massive 8,000mAh battery with 100W super-fast charging to keep users powered through the day.