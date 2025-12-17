OnePlus 15R And OnePlus 15 Compared: What’s Same, What’s Different
Here’s a comparison of their specifications, features, and pricing.
OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 15R together with its unique Ace Edition in India. Serving as the successor to the OnePlus 15, launched in November, it offers a near-flagship smartphone experience at a more accessible price.
But how does the OnePlus 15R compare to its premium counterpart, the OnePlus 15, and what are the key similarities and differences? Here’s a breakdown of their specifications, features, and pricing.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: Design
The OnePlus 15 features thinner bezels and a sleek, squared-off camera island with rounded corners. Inside this island is a vertical pill-shaped module housing two lenses, with an additional sensor nearby and an LED flash.
The refreshed aesthetics of the OnePlus 15R bring it in line with the OnePlus 15. Its camera setup is similar, with a square island in the top-left corner. This contains a vertical pill arrangement for two lenses, with the flash positioned outside.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: Camera
The OnePlus 15 boasts a triple rear camera system, led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, paired with a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope telephoto also with OIS. The rear setup enables 8K video at 30fps.
In contrast, the OnePlus 15R features a dual-camera configuration: a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide. Both the OnePlus 15 and 15R house 32MP front cameras optimised for low-light shots.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: DetailMax Engine
The OnePlus 15 replaced the Hasselblad branding with its proprietary Detail Max imaging technology for better processing, detail capture, and overall quality. The OnePlus 15R borrows the same DetailMax engine from the flagship model.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: Battery
The OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 7,300mAh battery and supports 120W wired fast charging plus 50W wireless. The 15R gets a substantial battery increase to 7,400mAh, paired with 80W wired charging.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: Processor And Performance
The OnePlus 15 is powered by the top-tier, flagship-grade Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, whereas the 15R uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The Elite version offers superior CPU strength, gaming performance, AI task handling, and efficiency. That said, the Gen 5 variant still represents a significant leap in overall power and optimisation.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: Operating System
Both the OnePlus 15 and 15R run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: Display
The OnePlus 15 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K Amoled screen, while the OnePlus 15R gets a slightly bigger 6.83-inch display. Both have a 165Hz variable refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: Safety And Protection
Both devices feature top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings against dust and water.
OnePlus 15R Vs OnePlus 15: Price
The OnePlus 15 is priced starting at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the higher-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 79,999.
The more affordable OnePlus 15R delivers a near-flagship experience at a reduced cost, with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model available for Rs 47,999 (Rs 44,999 after introductory bank discounts) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant at Rs 52,999.