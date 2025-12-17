OnePlus 15R And OnePlus 15 Compared: What’s Same, What’s Different

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 15R together with its unique Ace Edition in India. Serving as the successor to the OnePlus 15, launched in November, it offers a near-flagship smartphone experience at a more accessible price.

But how does the OnePlus 15R compare to its premium counterpart, the OnePlus 15, and what are the key similarities and differences? Here’s a breakdown of their specifications, features, and pricing.