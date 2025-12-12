OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Date In India, Availability, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition stands out with a fibreglass back and a unique coating that also integrates the word “Ace.” This Electric Violet shade is identical to the one used on the OnePlus Ace 6T, which launched in China on Dec. 3.

Apart from the design, the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition comes with same core specs and features as the regular variant. The device will be the world’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and will run on OxygenOS 16. The smartphone also packs the latest G2 Wi-Fi chip and a dedicated Touch Response Chip.

The 15R series also features the DetailMax Engine that was revealed on the flagship OnePlus 15 earlier. The new engine powers computational photography, and the device also gets Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Night Engine, and Clear Burst features.

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will also boast a 1.5K Amoled display with a peak 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 15R carries top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, making it highly resistant to dust and water.

The phone sports a square camera module almost identical to OnePlus 15, featuring two lenses and a flash. A 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide are expected. The device is also rumoured to pack an 8,000mAh battery supported by 100W charging.