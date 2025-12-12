OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Date In India, Availability, Specs, Features — All You Need To Know
The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will be available in a new Electric Violet colourway.
OnePlus has announced the launch of the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, which will arrive alongside the regular OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 later in December. It joins the phone lineup as the third colour option, alongside the already unveiled Charcoal Black and Mint Green variants.
The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will be available in a new Electric Violet colourway, featuring minor by unique changes compared to the other two variants while keeping the same primary specs as the standard model.
OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Date In India And Availability
The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will debut on Dec. 17 along with the standard OnePlus 15R. With the new Electric Violet option, the OnePlus 15R will now be offered in three colours: Charcoal Black, Electric Violet, and Mint Green.
The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will be available in India through Amazon and the official OnePlus India website.
OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Specs And Features
The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition stands out with a fibreglass back and a unique coating that also integrates the word “Ace.” This Electric Violet shade is identical to the one used on the OnePlus Ace 6T, which launched in China on Dec. 3.
Apart from the design, the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition comes with same core specs and features as the regular variant. The device will be the world’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and will run on OxygenOS 16. The smartphone also packs the latest G2 Wi-Fi chip and a dedicated Touch Response Chip.
The 15R series also features the DetailMax Engine that was revealed on the flagship OnePlus 15 earlier. The new engine powers computational photography, and the device also gets Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Night Engine, and Clear Burst features.
The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will also boast a 1.5K Amoled display with a peak 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 15R carries top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, making it highly resistant to dust and water.
The phone sports a square camera module almost identical to OnePlus 15, featuring two lenses and a flash. A 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide are expected. The device is also rumoured to pack an 8,000mAh battery supported by 100W charging.