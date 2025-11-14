OnePlus 15, Priced At Rs 72,999, Is A Powerhouse Cheaper Than iPhone 17, Pixel 10, Galaxy S25

Premium looks aside, as the first OnePlus phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it delivers impressive speed, performance, and efficiency — and OnePlus is making no bones about it.

During the OnePlus 15 launch, the brand openly compared the device’s gaming performance and heating with the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, with two players on each device — and the infrared did show that Pro Max got hotter during gameplay.

That’s not the only win in its pocket. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its heart is one of the best processors out there, and the company is claiming a 4.18 million AnTuTu score for the OnePlus 15. The battery is a mammoth 7,300mAh, dwarfing the 3,692mAh cell in the iPhone 17, 4,970mAh in Google Pixel 10, and the 4,000mAh unit inside the Samsung Galaxy S25.