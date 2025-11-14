OnePlus 15, Priced At Rs 72,999, Is A Powerhouse Cheaper Than iPhone 17, Pixel 10, Galaxy S25
It costs almost Rs 10,000 less than the iPhone 17.
The OnePlus 15 is the latest premium flagship to hit the Indian market. The device features a refreshed design and beautiful feel, with entirely flat front and back panels, narrower bezels, and a sleek, squared-off camera island with rounded corners.
While the OnePlus 15 is available in Infinite Black (which is an infinitely darker shade of black) and a vibrant Ultra Violet as well, the colour that looks particularly stunning is Sand Storm. It’s got a stunning finish to it and a strong built with fibreglass back. The OnePlus 15 also boasts premium IP ratings for dust and water resistance: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.
OnePlus 15 — As Good As It Gets
Premium looks aside, as the first OnePlus phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it delivers impressive speed, performance, and efficiency — and OnePlus is making no bones about it.
During the OnePlus 15 launch, the brand openly compared the device’s gaming performance and heating with the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, with two players on each device — and the infrared did show that Pro Max got hotter during gameplay.
That’s not the only win in its pocket. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its heart is one of the best processors out there, and the company is claiming a 4.18 million AnTuTu score for the OnePlus 15. The battery is a mammoth 7,300mAh, dwarfing the 3,692mAh cell in the iPhone 17, 4,970mAh in Google Pixel 10, and the 4,000mAh unit inside the Samsung Galaxy S25.
As per reviews, not only does the device beat the and in CPU and memory performance and battery efficiency, it comes out on top in gaming against the Pixel 10. It reportedly even outshines the in performance and battery life.
OnePlus 15 — A Powerful Flagship Cheaper Than iPhone 17, Pixel 10, And Galaxy S25
OnePlus 15 is undoubtedly one of the most powerful flagships currently in the market — costing lower than most of them. In India, the OnePlus 15 starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant (Rs 68,999 including bank offers), while the 16GB/512GB model costs Rs 79,999 (Rs 75,999 with offers).
It costs almost Rs 10,000 less than the iPhone 17, which starts at Rs 82,900 for 256GB storage. The Pixel 10 retails at Rs 74,999, but that’s for half the storage of OnePlus 15 — 128GB — with the 256GB version costing Rs 79,999.
As for the Galaxy S25, the 256GB model is priced at Rs 80,999, which — even after offers — doesn’t beat the OnePlus 15 in pricing.