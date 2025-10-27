OnePlus 15 Price Leaked Along With OnePlus Ace 6’s Hours Before China Launch

According to a Gizmochina report citing a Weibo leak, the OnePlus 15 may start at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 53,100) for the 16GB + 256GB model, while the 16GB + 512GB variant could be priced at CNY 4,899 (around Rs 60,600). The top-tier 16GB + 1TB version is reportedly priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 66,700).

For the OnePlus Ace 6, the starting price is expected to be CNY 3,099 (about Rs 38,300) for 12GB + 512GB, with the 16GB + 512GB variant priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 42,000).

The latest prices for the OnePlus 15 are notably lower than those in earlier reports. For instance, tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) previously suggested the 16GB + 512GB model could cost GBP 949 (around Rs 1,11,000), while another report estimated the base variant in India at Rs 70,000–Rs 75,000.