OnePlus 15 Price Leaked Along With OnePlus Ace 6’s Hours Before China Launch

The devices will be officially unveiled at 4:30 p.m. IST.

27 Oct 2025, 11:52 AM IST i
A leak has revealed the potential pricing for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 ahead of the launch. (Source: OnePlus)
The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 are set to launch in China today, Oct. 27. The devices will be officially unveiled at 7 p.m. China time (4:30 p.m. IST). While official pricing and detailed features are expected to be confirmed during the launch, a leak has revealed the potential pricing just hours before the official release.

OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Prices Leaked

According to a Gizmochina report citing a Weibo leak, the OnePlus 15 may start at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 53,100) for the 16GB + 256GB model, while the 16GB + 512GB variant could be priced at CNY 4,899 (around Rs 60,600). The top-tier 16GB + 1TB version is reportedly priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 66,700).

For the OnePlus Ace 6, the starting price is expected to be CNY 3,099 (about Rs 38,300) for 12GB + 512GB, with the 16GB + 512GB variant priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 42,000). 

The latest prices for the OnePlus 15 are notably lower than those in earlier reports. For instance, tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) previously suggested the 16GB + 512GB model could cost GBP 949 (around Rs 1,11,000), while another report estimated the base variant in India at Rs 70,000–Rs 75,000.

OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Specs And Features

OnePlus had recently unveiled a teaser for the Ace 6, revealing a camera module resembling that of the OnePlus 15 but equipped with two sensors instead of three. The Ace 6 will be available in two colours: silver and golden.

The OnePlus Ace 6 is anticipated to feature a 1.5K BOE OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and equipped with a 7,800mAh battery supporting 120W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 will house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, running on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz maximum refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness, along with a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The device is expected to include a triple 50MP rear camera setup (main, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom) and a 32MP front camera.

