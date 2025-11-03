OnePlus 15 Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features — What To Expect On Nov. 13 Launch

The OnePlus 15 has a revamped look compared to the OnePlus 13, highlighted by a compact, square camera bump with rounded corners — similar to the OnePlus 13s. Within the module, a vertical pill enclosure holds two lenses, while a third sensor sits outside alongside a flash.

The OnePlus 15 packs a trio of 50MP rear shooters: primary sensor with 24mm focal length, ultrawide, and telephoto, complemented by a 32MP selfie cam. Video recording reaches 8K at 30fps. OnePlus has also swapped out Hasselblad co-branding for OnePlus’s own Detail Max engine.

Under its hood lies Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, boosting CPU and gaming speeds, accelerating AI workloads, and optimising power use. It pairs with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage in the Chinese variant, although this may differ in India.

The OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh battery is backed by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Its 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE flexible Amoled panel delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and a 330Hz touch sampling rate.

The device also boasts Android’s Touch Display Sync for enhanced touch response, a “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel layers, a compact vapour chamber, and “Inter-game Recharge” for fast top-ups mid-session. As per teasers, colour options will include Absolute Black, Sand Storm, and Mist Purple.