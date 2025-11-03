OnePlus 15 Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features — What To Expect On Nov. 13 Launch
Most of the features of the Indian variant are expected to mirror that of the Chinese model.
OnePlus’ newest flagship — the OnePlus 15 — will hit the Indian market on Nov. 13. The unveiling of the smartphone will kick off at 7 p.m. IST, with sales starting right after at 8 p.m. IST on Nov. 13.
The OnePlus 15 launched in China on Oct. 27, and most of the features of the Indian variant are expected to mirror that of the Chinese model. Here’s what to expect on Nov. 13 with regard to OnePlus 15’s price in India, specs and features.
OnePlus 15 Price In India
Exact pricing remains under wraps, but leaks indicate that OnePlus 15’s price in India will start from Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000. OnePlus 15’s price in China ranges from CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 50,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant to CNY 5,399 (around Rs 67,000) for the top 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model.
OnePlus 15 Specs, Features, Design
The OnePlus 15 has a revamped look compared to the OnePlus 13, highlighted by a compact, square camera bump with rounded corners — similar to the OnePlus 13s. Within the module, a vertical pill enclosure holds two lenses, while a third sensor sits outside alongside a flash.
The OnePlus 15 packs a trio of 50MP rear shooters: primary sensor with 24mm focal length, ultrawide, and telephoto, complemented by a 32MP selfie cam. Video recording reaches 8K at 30fps. OnePlus has also swapped out Hasselblad co-branding for OnePlus’s own Detail Max engine.
Under its hood lies Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, boosting CPU and gaming speeds, accelerating AI workloads, and optimising power use. It pairs with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage in the Chinese variant, although this may differ in India.
The OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh battery is backed by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Its 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE flexible Amoled panel delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and a 330Hz touch sampling rate.
The device also boasts Android’s Touch Display Sync for enhanced touch response, a “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel layers, a compact vapour chamber, and “Inter-game Recharge” for fast top-ups mid-session. As per teasers, colour options will include Absolute Black, Sand Storm, and Mist Purple.