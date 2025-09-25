OnePlus 15 Leak Suggests Radical Design Shift, New Camera Module — Check Specs, Launch Date, Price

An image leaked online has provided a glimpse into what could be the next OnePlus flagship, a device rumoured to be the OnePlus 15. The image, which recently appeared on a Chinese social media site, reveals a significant departure from the brand's recent design language, suggesting a bold new look for the upcoming phone.

The image, shared by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, shows a square-shaped camera island. This is a notable shift from the circular module seen on the OnePlus 13. Within the square design, there's a new arrangement of camera lenses: a single pill-shaped cutout and two smaller circular cutouts. The pill shape is said to house the main and a secondary lens, while the other two are believed to contain a flash and another lens. All three cameras are tipped to feature 50MP sensors.