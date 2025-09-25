OnePlus 15 Leak Suggests Radical Design Shift, New Camera Module — Check Specs, Launch Date, Price
OnePlus has reportedly ended its long-standing partnership with the camera brand Hasselblad.
An image leaked online has provided a glimpse into what could be the next OnePlus flagship, a device rumoured to be the OnePlus 15. The image, which recently appeared on a Chinese social media site, reveals a significant departure from the brand's recent design language, suggesting a bold new look for the upcoming phone.
The image, shared by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, shows a square-shaped camera island. This is a notable shift from the circular module seen on the OnePlus 13. Within the square design, there's a new arrangement of camera lenses: a single pill-shaped cutout and two smaller circular cutouts. The pill shape is said to house the main and a secondary lens, while the other two are believed to contain a flash and another lens. All three cameras are tipped to feature 50MP sensors.
The leaked image, shared by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, shows a square-shaped camera island.
OnePlus Moving Beyond Hasselblad
In a significant shift for its camera technology, OnePlus has reportedly ended its long-standing partnership with camera brand Hasselblad. For the OnePlus 15, the company will be introducing its new proprietary camera engine, DetailMax.
This in-house technology is expected to build on past collaborations and deliver enhanced image quality, promising to "retain the improvements made with Hasselblad." While OnePlus is moving on, its sister brand, Oppo, will reportedly continue its collaboration with Hasselblad for the upcoming Find X9 series.
ALSO READ
Oppo Find X9 And Vivo X300 Flagships To Get MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Can It Beat Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5?
OnePlus 15: Expected Specs
Leaks have also hinted at the hardware of the OnePlus 15. The device is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with max 165Hz refresh rate. This will be an LTPO panel, capable of dropping the refresh rate down to 1Hz to conserve battery life.
Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor from Qualcomm. The device may house a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging. The OnePlus 15 will likely launch with OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, though the Chinese variant is expected to run ColorOS 16. It may be available in three colours: black, purple, and titanium.
OnePlus 15 Launch Date And Price
While there is no official confirmation yet, the OnePlus 15 is speculated to launch in China as early as next month, with a global and Indian release to follow early next year. While pricing remains unconfirmed, it's anticipated to be in a similar range to the OnePlus 13, which was priced at Rs 69,999 in India.