OnePlus 15 Launched In India With Triple 50MP Cameras, 7,300mAh Battery — Check Price, Full Specs, Features

OnePlus 15 Design: The OnePlus 15 introduces an updated aesthetic that sets it apart from the OnePlus 13, featuring slimmer bezels and a smooth, squared camera bump with softened edges, akin to the OnePlus 13s. Within this camera housing sits a vertical pill-shaped module containing two lenses. A separate sensor sits adjacent to it, joined by an LED flash. OnePlus’s logo appears just underneath.

OnePlus 15 Camera: The OnePlus 15 packs a trio of rear cameras, spearheaded by a 50MP main sensor with OIS, along with a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS. This is complemented by a 32MP selfie shooter up front with enhanced low-light performance. The rear cameras support 8K video capture at 30 fps. The OnePlus 15 swaps out Hasselblad lens branding for its in-house Detail Max imaging system to improve image processing, details, and quality.

OnePlus 15 Battery: Powering the OnePlus 15 is a massive 7,300mAh battery that sustains all-day usage effortlessly. It supports 120W fast wired alongside 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 15 Processor, Performance: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 drives the OnePlus 15. The cutting-edge chip boosts CPU power and gaming capabilities, accelerates AI workloads, and enhances power management. As per OnePlus, the phone boasts a 4.18 million AnTuTu score.

OnePlus 15 Operating System: OxygenOS 16, built on Android 16, is the OS at the heart of OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 Display: A 6.78-inch 1.5K Amoled panel graces the OnePlus 15, offering 165Hz variable refresh, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and 330Hz top touch response rate.

OnePlus 15 AI Features: AI capabilities in the OnePlus 15 include Plus Mind, Gemini AI from Google, AI Portrait Glow, AI Recorder, AI Writer, AI Call Assistance, and AI Scan, among others.

OnePlus 15 Other Features: “Touch Response Chip” offers enhanced touch response, and a “Glacier” thermal setup with aerogel barriers and a slimmer 5,731 mm square vapour chamber keep the device cool. Other improvements include stronger Wi-Fi chip and mobile signals in weak coverage zones, plus “Inter-game Recharge” for rapid charging during gameplay.

OnePlus 15 Safety And Protection: The OnePlus 15 carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K rating, with Corning Gorilla Glass display protection.

OnePlus 15 Colours: The OnePlus 15 comes in three colours: Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet.