OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,300mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price

Design: The OnePlus 15 features a refreshed design, distinct from the OnePlus 13, with a sleek, square-shaped camera module with rounded edges, resembling that of the OnePlus 13s. Inside the camera island is a vertical pill-shaped bar housing two camera sensors. There is a camera sensor outside the pill, accompanied by a flash. The OnePlus branding comes below it.

Camera: The OnePlus 15 sports a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with a 24mm focal length, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto, paired with a 32MP front camera for selfies. The rear cameras can record videos up to 8K resolution at 30fps. The OnePlus 15 replaces the Hasselblad branding on the lenses with the new proprietary Detail Max engine.

Battery: Powering the OnePlus 15 is a massive 7,300mAh battery that keeps the device running through the day without any hiccups. It comes with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Processor And Performance: The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The new chipset delivers improved CPU and gaming performance, faster processing for AI-driven tasks, and better battery efficiency. The phone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Operating System: The OnePlus 15 runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, with the “most advanced built-in AI,” as per the company.

Display: The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible Amoled display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits max brightness, and 330Hz peak touch sampling rate.

Other Features: The device boasts improved Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity in low-signal areas, Android’s first “Touch Display Sync” for enhanced touch responsiveness, a “Glacier” cooling system featuring aerogel insulation and a slimmer vapour chamber, and “Inter-game Recharge” for quicker charging during game breaks.

Colours: The OnePlus 15 is available in three colourways: Absolute Black, Sand Dune (also called Sand Storm), and Mist Purple.