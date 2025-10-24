OnePlus 15 Launch In India Imminent; Amazon Microsite Goes Live

The OnePlus 15 is set to launch in India and other markets following its debut in China on Oct. 27. A microsite has now gone live on Amazon India for the OnePlus 15, confirming the phone’s availability through the platform.

The Amazon microsite says that the OnePlus 15 is “coming soon.” It also reveals that the Indian variant will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. The Amazon page comes on the heels of a new landing page on the OnePlus India website hinting at “something special” to be announced on Oct. 29.

Although the exact launch date in India is yet to be disclosed, the microsite and landing page suggest an imminent unveiling, with rumours pointing to Oct. 29 as the date when OnePlus may confirm the Indian launch timeline.

While detailed specifications for the Chinese variant have been confirmed, information about the Indian version remains limited. However, the Indian variant will likely closely resemble the Chinese model in terms of features.