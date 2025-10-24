OnePlus 15 Launch In India Imminent; Amazon Microsite Goes Live
The Indian variant will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on OxygenOS 16.
The OnePlus 15 is set to launch in India and other markets following its debut in China on Oct. 27. A microsite has now gone live on Amazon India for the OnePlus 15, confirming the phone’s availability through the platform.
The Amazon microsite says that the OnePlus 15 is “coming soon.” It also reveals that the Indian variant will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. The Amazon page comes on the heels of a new landing page on the OnePlus India website hinting at “something special” to be announced on Oct. 29.
Although the exact launch date in India is yet to be disclosed, the microsite and landing page suggest an imminent unveiling, with rumours pointing to Oct. 29 as the date when OnePlus may confirm the Indian launch timeline.
While detailed specifications for the Chinese variant have been confirmed, information about the Indian version remains limited. However, the Indian variant will likely closely resemble the Chinese model in terms of features.
OnePlus 15 Specs And Features
Along with being the first OnePlus device to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the OnePlus 15 is expected to pack LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for high performance.
The device is likely to boast a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.
For photography, the OnePlus 15 is anticipated to include a triple 50MP rear camera system (primary, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom) and a 32MP selfie shooter, with rumours suggesting a possible 200MP periscope telephoto lens.
OnePlus has also highlighted several performance upgrades, including a G2 gaming network chip for enhanced Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity in weak signal areas, Android’s first “Touch Display Sync” for improved touch responsiveness, a “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel insulation and a compact vapour chamber, and “Inter-game Recharge” for faster charging during gaming breaks.