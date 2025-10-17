OnePlus 15 Launch Date Set For Oct. 27 Alongside OnePlus Ace 6, Pre-Reservations Open

Up until now, OnePlus had kept the Ace 6 under wraps, but the company has now shared a teaser for the smartphone. The teaser shows a camera module similar to the OnePlus 15 but with two sensors instead of three. The Ace 6 appears in two color options: a silver variant with Ace branding on the back and a more subdued golden shade.

The OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to sport a 1.5K BOE OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Reports suggest it could get the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood and pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 will be the first OnePlus device to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage are expected as well.

The device will boast a 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz max refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness, and the screen size is expected to be 6.78 inches. The OnePlus 15 will also house a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

It is expected to boast triple rear 50MP cameras (main, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom) and a 32MP front camera, although there are speculations of a 200MP periscope telephoto as well.