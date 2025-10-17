OnePlus 15 Launch Date Set For Oct. 27 Alongside OnePlus Ace 6, Pre-Reservations Open
The OnePlus 15 will be the first OnePlus device to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
OnePlus has confirmed the launch date for its forthcoming flagship, OnePlus 15. The smartphone will launch in China later this month alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. The company is yet to reveal major details about the OnePlus Ace 6, but both devices are listed for pre-reservation.
OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Launch Date
The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 will launch in China on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. IST). Both devices are now available for pre-reservation on OnePlus' online storefronts in China, including the Oppo e-Shop and JDMall, with sales expected to begin post-launch.
OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Specs And Features
Up until now, OnePlus had kept the Ace 6 under wraps, but the company has now shared a teaser for the smartphone. The teaser shows a camera module similar to the OnePlus 15 but with two sensors instead of three. The Ace 6 appears in two color options: a silver variant with Ace branding on the back and a more subdued golden shade.
The OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to sport a 1.5K BOE OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Reports suggest it could get the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under its hood and pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 will be the first OnePlus device to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage are expected as well.
The device will boast a 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz max refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness, and the screen size is expected to be 6.78 inches. The OnePlus 15 will also house a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.
It is expected to boast triple rear 50MP cameras (main, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom) and a 32MP front camera, although there are speculations of a 200MP periscope telephoto as well.