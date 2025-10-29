OnePlus 15 Launch In India Set For Nov 13 — Check Features, Specifications, Other Details
OnePlus Technology India Pvt. announced that its latest flagship smartphone device OnePlus 15 will be launching in India on Nov. 13. It launches at 7:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time, and goes on sale at 8 p.m. IST.
The company will be skipping over the number 14, and naming their product OnePlus 15. This possibly due to the fact the company is based in China. And the number four and 14 represent death in Chinese culture and are hence considered a bad omen, thus, often being avoided.
Its notable features include an advanced chipset delivering notable performance, large battery capacity, and a powerful camera set. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor (of 24mm focal length), 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera.
The smartphone uses a 7,300mAh battery, backed by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging features. In the display department, the OnePlus 15 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible Amoled panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.
Its storage goes up to 1TB and it has 16 GB RAM. Its durability is rated IP69 and IP69K and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone has a thickness of 8.1 mm and weighs 211-215 gram depending on model.
The price of the latest OnePlus model is, as of yet, undisclosed by the company.