OnePlus 15 Launch In India Set For Nov 13 — Check Features, Specifications, Other Details

OnePlus Technology India Pvt. announced that its latest flagship smartphone device OnePlus 15 will be launching in India on Nov. 13. It launches at 7:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time, and goes on sale at 8 p.m. IST.

The company will be skipping over the number 14, and naming their product OnePlus 15. This possibly due to the fact the company is based in China. And the number four and 14 represent death in Chinese culture and are hence considered a bad omen, thus, often being avoided.

Its notable features include an advanced chipset delivering notable performance, large battery capacity, and a powerful camera set. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor (of 24mm focal length), 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera.