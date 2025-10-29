Business NewsTechnologyOnePlus 15 Launch In India Set For Nov 13 — Check Features, Specifications, Other Details
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus 15 Launch In India Set For Nov 13 — Check Features, Specifications, Other Details

The smartphone uses a 7,300mAh battery, backed by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging features. Its storage goes up to 1 TB, and it has 16 GB RAM.

29 Oct 2025, 08:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The price of the latest OnePlus model is, as of yet, undisclosed by the company. (Photo: Company Website)</p></div>
The price of the latest OnePlus model is, as of yet, undisclosed by the company. (Photo: Company Website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

OnePlus Technology India Pvt. announced that its latest flagship smartphone device OnePlus 15 will be launching in India on Nov. 13. It launches at 7:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time, and goes on sale at 8 p.m. IST.

The company will be skipping over the number 14, and naming their product OnePlus 15. This possibly due to the fact the company is based in China. And the number four and 14 represent death in Chinese culture and are hence considered a bad omen, thus, often being avoided.

Its notable features include an advanced chipset delivering notable performance, large battery capacity, and a powerful camera set. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor (of 24mm focal length), 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone uses a 7,300mAh battery, backed by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging features. In the display department, the OnePlus 15 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible Amoled panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.

Its storage goes up to 1TB and it has 16 GB RAM. Its durability is rated IP69 and IP69K and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone has a thickness of 8.1 mm and weighs 211-215 gram depending on model.

The price of the latest OnePlus model is, as of yet, undisclosed by the company.

ALSO READ

OnePlus 15 And Apple iPhone 17 Compared In Detail — Which Smartphone Wins The Face-Off?
Opinion
OnePlus 15 And Apple iPhone 17 Compared In Detail — Which Smartphone Wins The Face-Off?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT