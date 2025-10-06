OnePlus 15 Launch Date In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features — Everything We Know To Date
OnePlus has already revealed the Sand Storm model in the teasers.
OnePlus 15, the latest flagship from the OnePlus stable, is scheduled to launch in China just weeks from now. Some of its specifications have already been confirmed by the company, even as others have been leaked and rumoured.
Now, new reports have zeroed in on the possible launch date for OnePlus 15 and even hinted that the phone may arrive in other markets — including India — earlier than anticipated. Here’s what we know to date about the OnePlus 15 launch date in India and globally, along with its specs and features.
OnePlus 15 Launch Date In India And Globally
The OnePlus 15 will reportedly make its China debut on Oct. 27. The phone will launch in international markets, including India, about two weeks later on Nov. 13, according to a recent report by 91Mobiles. If this launch date comes out to be true, two things will happen.
First, OnePlus would depart from the early January launch cycle that it has been using for the past few years for the flagship. Second, OnePlus 15 will also beat the Galaxy S26 series in terms of launch time (the Galaxy S26 is expected later in January).
OnePlus 15 Specs And Features
It has been confirmed that Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset will power the OnePlus 15, which will be paired with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. A 6.78-inch LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1800 nits max brightness may be included in the device, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
Its design language could follow that of the OnePlus 13s, replacing the alert slider with a “Plus” Key and a squarish camera module. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 15 will use the new in-house Detail Max engine instead of the Hasselblad branding on the camera lenses that it had been using for years.
It could pack three rear cameras — main, ultrawide, and telephoto with up to 3x optical zoom — each 50MP. Rumours of a 200MP periscope telephoto are doing the rounds as well. On the front, it may get a 32MP selfie shooter.
The OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
While OnePlus has already revealed the Sand Storm model, the OnePlus 15 could come in black and purple colours as well. The smartphone is also expected to come with a new finish — Quenching Texture — which will be cool and comfortable to touch.