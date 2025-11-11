OnePlus 15 Launching Nov. 13 — Check Early Access Sale, Price, Specs, Features
Before the official sales begin, OnePlus has arranged a limited one-hour “early access” window.
OnePlus’s latest flagship — the OnePlus 15 — is set to arrive in the Indian market on Nov. 13. The OnePlus 15 debuted in China on Oct. 27, and the majority of specifications for the Indian version are anticipated to align closely with those of the Chinese edition. Here’s an overview of OnePlus 15’s launch event, early access, possible pricing, specs, and features.
OnePlus 15 Launch Date And Time
OnePlus 15’s reveal event will begin at 7 p.m. IST, followed immediately by the commencement of sales at 8 p.m. IST on Nov. 13. It will be streamed live on the brand’s official platforms. Before the official sales begin, OnePlus has arranged a limited one-hour “early access” window, giving buyers the chance to secure the device ahead of the general release.
The device will be offered via Amazon India, the OnePlus e-store, and select retail partners.
OnePlus 15 Price In India
Official prices are still confidential, but rumours on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the OnePlus 15’s price in India will be between Rs 72,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and Rs 76,999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. In China, the OnePlus 15 is priced from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 50,000) up to CNY 5,399 (about Rs 67,000).
OnePlus 15 Specs And Features
The OnePlus 15 features an updated design relative to the OnePlus 13, featuring a small, square-shaped camera module with rounded edges — reminiscent of the OnePlus 13s. Inside this island, a vertical oval housing contains two cameras, whereas a third lens is positioned externally next to the flash unit.
The OnePlus 15 includes three rear cameras: 50MP main lens with 24mm focal length, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, paired with a 32MP front camera. It supports video capture up to 8K at 30 fps.
The OnePlus 15 houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which enhances CPU performance and gaming capabilities, speeds up AI tasks, and improves energy efficiency. This is combined with as much as 16GB RAM and 1TB storage in the Chinese model, though variants may be different in India.
The OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh battery supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Its 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE curved Amoled display offers a 165Hz refresh rate, peak brightness reaching 1,800 nits, and a 330Hz touch sampling frequency.
The phone further includes Android’s Touch Display Sync technology, a “Glacier” thermal management, a sleeker vapour chamber, and “Inter-game Recharge” for quick battery boosts during gameplay.
According to OnePlus 15 promotions, available colours will include Sand Storm, Absolute Black, and Mist Purple.