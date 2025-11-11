OnePlus 15 Launching Nov. 13 — Check Early Access Sale, Price, Specs, Features

The OnePlus 15 features an updated design relative to the OnePlus 13, featuring a small, square-shaped camera module with rounded edges — reminiscent of the OnePlus 13s. Inside this island, a vertical oval housing contains two cameras, whereas a third lens is positioned externally next to the flash unit.

The OnePlus 15 includes three rear cameras: 50MP main lens with 24mm focal length, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, paired with a 32MP front camera. It supports video capture up to 8K at 30 fps.

The OnePlus 15 houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which enhances CPU performance and gaming capabilities, speeds up AI tasks, and improves energy efficiency. This is combined with as much as 16GB RAM and 1TB storage in the Chinese model, though variants may be different in India.

The OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh battery supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Its 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE curved Amoled display offers a 165Hz refresh rate, peak brightness reaching 1,800 nits, and a 330Hz touch sampling frequency.

The phone further includes Android’s Touch Display Sync technology, a “Glacier” thermal management, a sleeker vapour chamber, and “Inter-game Recharge” for quick battery boosts during gameplay.

According to OnePlus 15 promotions, available colours will include Sand Storm, Absolute Black, and Mist Purple.