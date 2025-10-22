OnePlus 15 India Launch Imminent — Microsite Live, Features Confirmed
The OnePlus 15 is slated to launch in China on Oct. 27, with a subsequent release planned for India. Now, the company has put up a microsite in India for OnePlus 15, indicating an upcoming debut in the country.
The Indian model is expected to closely resemble the Chinese version. OnePlus has further disclosed key features of the OnePlus 15 on a social media site as well.
OnePlus 15 India Microsite Now Live — Key Specs Revealed
The India microsite confirms that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the first OnePlus device to do so. The device will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, with OnePlus claiming the “most advanced built-in AI” with the OS.
The microsite shows the OnePlus 15 in its Sand Dune colourway, featuring a rear camera island that is square in shape and rounded on corners. The phone is anticipated to pack three rear 50MP cameras (main, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom), along with a 32MP selfie shooter. There are rumours that it could include a 200MP periscope telephoto.
OnePlus has highlighted new performance features for the OnePlus 15, aimed at enhancing gaming and efficiency, as shared in a Weibo post. These include the G2 gaming network chip for better Wi-Fi and cellular performance in weak signal areas, Android’s first “Touch Display Sync” for smoother and faster touch, a “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel insulation and a sleek vapour chamber, and “Inter-game Recharge” for faster charging during gaming breaks.
OnePlus 15: More Details Coming Oct. 29
The India microsite says “stay tuned for something special” on Oct. 29. The India launch is unlikely on that date, considering the China launch is on Oct. 27. However, OnePlus may possibly make an official announcement of the India launch date on Oct. 29 and reveal further details about the phone on the site.