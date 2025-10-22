OnePlus 15 India Launch Imminent — Microsite Live, Features Confirmed

The India microsite confirms that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the first OnePlus device to do so. The device will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, with OnePlus claiming the “most advanced built-in AI” with the OS.

The microsite shows the OnePlus 15 in its Sand Dune colourway, featuring a rear camera island that is square in shape and rounded on corners. The phone is anticipated to pack three rear 50MP cameras (main, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom), along with a 32MP selfie shooter. There are rumours that it could include a 200MP periscope telephoto.

OnePlus has highlighted new performance features for the OnePlus 15, aimed at enhancing gaming and efficiency, as shared in a Weibo post. These include the G2 gaming network chip for better Wi-Fi and cellular performance in weak signal areas, Android’s first “Touch Display Sync” for smoother and faster touch, a “Glacier” cooling system with aerogel insulation and a sleek vapour chamber, and “Inter-game Recharge” for faster charging during gaming breaks.