OnePlus 15 Design, RAM, Storage, Colours, Secret Variant Leaked — Check Launch Date, Price In India Too

According to the leaked image, the OnePlus 15 may feature a square rear camera setup with rounded corners. This aligns with a previous report that indicated the company might move away from the circular camera design found on the OnePlus 13 and earlier versions.

The smartphone may be offered in configurations of 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB. Additionally, OnePlus 15 could also come in a premium variant that might include 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The colour options for the OnePlus 15 are reported to be black, purple, and titanium.

Recently, the device was also seen on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) processor.

According to previous reports, the OnePlus 15 might come with a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display boasting a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate as high as 165Hz. It is expected to include a battery with a capacity of 7,000mAh or more, paired with 100W wired fast charging support.