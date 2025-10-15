OnePlus 15 Battery, Charging Specification Leaked Ahead Of Expected China Launch: Check Details
Leaks suggest the upcoming OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,300mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging.
OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in China soon, though the company has not revealed an official date for the same so far. Previous leaks and official teasers have confirmed that the handset will feature a next-generation BOE display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 165Hz screen. The device is expected to be launched with a “Sand Dune” colourway and will run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China.
While several specifications remain under wraps, the latest leaks have shed light on the battery and charging capabilities of the OnePlus 15.
Battery And Charging Details
According to Gadgets 360, a tipster, in a post on Weibo, shared details of the OnePlus 15’s battery setup. As per the tipster, the smartphone will likely house two 3,575mAh cells, suggesting a total capacity of around 7,150mAh to 7,300mAh.
The tipster also mentioned that the phone could support 100W wired flash charging and may include a 1.5K+ flat display supplied by BOE, capable of a 165Hz refresh rate. The same leak suggested that two other upcoming OnePlus devices may share similar specifications.
Another tipster had earlier stated that the OnePlus 15 will feature a 7,300mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is rumoured to arrive in black, purple and titanium finishes, measuring around 8.1mm in thickness and weighing between 211g and 215g.
Other Rumoured OnePlus Devices
Alongside the OnePlus 15, two additional models have appeared in battery listings. The OnePlus Ace 6, expected to debut globally as the OnePlus 15R, is said to pack a 7,600mAh battery, while the rumoured OnePlus Turbo model could feature a 7,800mAh unit, reported Gadgets 360.
Launch Timeline
As of now, OnePlus has not disclosed the exact launch date for the OnePlus 15. However, the company is scheduled to unveil its OxygenOS 16 software update on Oct. 16, 2025. The flagship is expected to debut in China first before expanding to other markets, including India.