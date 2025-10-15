OnePlus 15 Battery, Charging Specification Leaked Ahead Of Expected China Launch: Check Details

OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in China soon, though the company has not revealed an official date for the same so far. Previous leaks and official teasers have confirmed that the handset will feature a next-generation BOE display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 165Hz screen. The device is expected to be launched with a “Sand Dune” colourway and will run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China.

While several specifications remain under wraps, the latest leaks have shed light on the battery and charging capabilities of the OnePlus 15.