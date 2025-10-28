OnePlus 15 And Realme GT 8 Pro Compared — Which Is Better?
OnePlus 15, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, has launched in China, and its India launch is also expected soon. OnePlus’ latest flagship goes up against the likes of the Realme GT 8 Pro, which was unveiled just days back.
Here’s a comparison between the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro basis their specs, features, and prices.
OnePlus 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Processor And Performance
The Realme GT 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is the same processor in the OnePlus 15. The Qualcomm chip is known for its excellent CPU and gaming performance and battery efficiency.
OnePlus 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Camera
The Realme GT 8 Pro packs a triple rear camera system with a 50MP Ricoh GR main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP telephoto lens supporting up to 120x digital zoom, along with a 32MP front camera. The device also has a swappable camera housing, allowing users to personalise the phone’s appearance with modular camera islands. There is a triple camera set on the OnePlus 15 as well, which includes a 50MP main sensor with 24mm focal length, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, with a 32MP selfie shooter.
OnePlus 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Display
The Realme GT 8 Pro comes with 6.79-inch QHD+ Amoled flexible display with a peak brightness of 7,000 nits, 144Hz refresh rate, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. The OnePlus 15 gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible Amoled screen with a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1,800 nits.
OnePlus 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Battery
The battery in the OnePlus 15 is slightly bigger than the one in the Realme GT 8 Pro: 7,300mAh vs 7,000mAh, respectively. Both devices support 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Thickness And Weight
The Realme GT 8 Pro is 8.2 mm thick and weighs 214-218 gm (depending on model). The OnePlus 15 is very slightly thinner (8.1 mm) and lighter (211-215 gm).
OnePlus 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Safety And Protection
The Realme GT 8 Pro holds IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 15 is rated IP69 and IP69K.
OnePlus 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Prices
The Realme GT 8 Pro’s price ranges from CNY 3,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage to CNY 5,199 for the 16GB and 1TB model. OnePlus 15’s price in China starts from CNY 3,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, going up to CNY 5,399 for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model.
The Realme GT 8 Pro’s USP is its better camera specs and unique swappable camera housing, which will make it alluring to shutterbugs. There is little to choose between OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro when it comes to overall device performance, display, battery, or even price, but users looking for a cleaner, premium-looking device might be inclined towards the OnePlus 15.