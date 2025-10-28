OnePlus 15 And iQOO 15 Compared — Which Smartphone Wins?
The OnePlus 15 has debuted in China, and an India launch is anticipated shortly. With a similar price bracket, OnePlus’ new flagship goes head-to-head against the recently unveiled iQOO 15. Below is a comparison of the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 based on their specifications, features, and pricing.
OnePlus 15 Vs iQOO 15: Processor And Performance
Under their hoods, both the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which delivers great CPU and gaming performance, battery life, and overall faster app switching and multitasking speeds. The iQOO 15 also comes equipped with the Q3 gaming chip, which makes gameplay smoother.
OnePlus 15 Vs iQOO 15: Camera
For photography, the iQOO 15 features a 50MP Sony IMX921 main rear sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide, paired with a 32MP front camera. The OnePlus 15 sports a 50MP primary sensor with 24mm focal length, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto, along with a 32MP front-facing camera.
OnePlus 15 Vs iQOO 15: Design
The iQOO 15 has a curved frame and a square camera island with curved edges, highlighted by an RGB LED strip around the camera module. One of its variants has a marble-like wavy pattern on the back. The OnePlus 15 boasts a clean design with a matte rear and squarish camera island, and its frame is made with microspace-grade nano-ceramic metal.
OnePlus 15 Vs iQOO 15: Display
The iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 Amoled LTPO display with 2K resolution, supporting up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness. The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible Amoled display with 165Hz peak refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.
OnePlus 15 Vs iQOO 15: Battery
While the iQOO 15 has a 7,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 15 houses a 7,300mAh cell. The iQOO 15 supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, while the OnePlus 15 gets support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 15 Vs iQOO 15: Thickness And Weight
The iQOO 15 is 8.1 mm thick, and its weight ranges from 215 gm to 220 gm depending upon the model. The OnePlus 15 is also 8.1 mm thick and weighs 211-215 gm.
OnePlus 15 Vs iQOO 15: Safety And Protection
The iQOO 15 is rated IP68 and IP69 for protection against dust and water, while the OnePlus 15 gets IP69 and IP69K ratings.
OnePlus 15 Vs iQOO 15: Prices
iQOO 15’s price ranges from CNY 4,199 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage to CNY 5,499 for 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. OnePlus 15 starts at CNY 3,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and its top model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 5,399.
The OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 are almost at par when it comes to performance, battery, camera, and display. However, for a device that costs slightly lesser, the OnePlus 15 feels a lot more cleaner and premium, and users who focus on the overall design language are likely to go for it.