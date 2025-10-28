OnePlus 15 And iQOO 15 Compared — Which Smartphone Wins?

iQOO 15’s price ranges from CNY 4,199 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage to CNY 5,499 for 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. OnePlus 15 starts at CNY 3,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and its top model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 5,399.

The OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 are almost at par when it comes to performance, battery, camera, and display. However, for a device that costs slightly lesser, the OnePlus 15 feels a lot more cleaner and premium, and users who focus on the overall design language are likely to go for it.