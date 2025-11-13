OnePlus 15 And Google Pixel 10 Comparison: Which Smartphone Wins?

The OnePlus 15 has hit shelves in India. Marking the brand’s debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip driving the device, it brings standout speed and power optimisation and is poised to go mano-a-mano with another Android major: Google Pixel 10.

Let’s break down the OnePlus 15 versus the Pixel 10 basis their specs, features, and prices and see which smartphone comes out on top.