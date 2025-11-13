OnePlus 15 And Google Pixel 10 Comparison: Which Smartphone Wins?
OnePlus 15 and Pixel 10 compared basis their specs, features, and prices.
The OnePlus 15 has hit shelves in India. Marking the brand’s debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip driving the device, it brings standout speed and power optimisation and is poised to go mano-a-mano with another Android major: Google Pixel 10.
Let’s break down the OnePlus 15 versus the Pixel 10 basis their specs, features, and prices and see which smartphone comes out on top.
OnePlus 15 Vs Google Pixel 10: Processor And Performance
At the heart of the OnePlus 15 sits Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The Pixel 10 relies on the Tensor G5 processor, a step up from the prior Tensor G4. Yet, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, with over 3 million on AnTuTu benchmarks, outshines the Pixel 10 when it comes to speed, multitasking, and gaming.
OnePlus 15 Vs Google Pixel 10: Camera
Photography powerhouse Pixel 10 packs a three-lens back camera array with a 48MP lead sensor, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto, plus a 10.5MP front cam. Its AI-tuned imaging is outstanding. The OnePlus 15 counters with its own three rear cameras — 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto — paired with a 32MP selfie cam, plus the innovative Detail Max system for sharper visuals.
OnePlus 15 Vs Google Pixel 10: Battery
The OnePlus 15 houses a whopping 7,300mAh battery, backed by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Pixel 10 makes do with a more modest 4,970mAh cell.
OnePlus 15 Vs Google Pixel 10: Display
The Pixel 10 delivers a 6.3-inch full HD+ panel hitting 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits top brightness. The OnePlus 15 counters with a 6.78-inch 1.5K Amoled display that reaches 165Hz and 1,800 nits peak luminosity. It also integrates a Touch Response Chip for quicker inputs.
ALSO READ
OnePlus 15 Launched In India With Triple 50MP Cameras, 7,300mAh Battery — Check Price, Full Specs, Features
OnePlus 15 Vs Google Pixel 10: Safety And Protection
The Pixel 10 features IP68 protection against dust and water. The OnePlus 15 steps up with IP66 and IP68, plus top-grade IP69 and IP69K ratings, and comes reinforced by Corning Gorilla Glass.
OnePlus 15 Vs Google Pixel 10: AI Features
The Pixel 10 packs robust AI tools like Gemini AI assistant, Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Cue, Call Assist, and Live Translate. The OnePlus 15 has a good AI suite as well, with features like Plus Mind, Google’s Gemini AI, AI Portrait Glow, AI Recorder, AI Writer, AI Call Assistance, and AI Scan.
OnePlus 15 Vs Google Pixel 10: Price
In India, the Pixel 10 retails at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM/128GB model, with the 256GB version at Rs 79,999. The OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs 72,999 for 256GB (dropping to Rs 68,999 via bank deals) and Rs 79,999 for 512GB (Rs 75,999 post-discounts).
The OnePlus 15 undoubtedly leads in raw performance, speed, battery capacity, and a bigger display, and with its slightly lower price, it’s sure to draw smartphone lovers. However, it may be hard to bend the will of hardcore photography enthusiasts who swear by the AI-powered camera and imaging capabilities of the Pixel 10.